Trump is ready for a new wave of dismissals in the US government despite court decisions - Reuters

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16786 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107406 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 169036 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106515 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343057 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173506 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144831 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196113 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124839 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108151 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Trump is ready for a new wave of dismissals in the US government despite court decisions - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 15516 views

The Trump administration is not abandoning its plan for mass layoffs and budget cuts. Despite acknowledging mistakes, the White House promises to fight court decisions regarding the reinstatement of those dismissed.

Trump is ready for a new wave of dismissals in the US government despite court decisions - Reuters

The administration of US President Donald Trump on Friday showed no signs of abandoning its plan for a second wave of mass layoffs and budget cuts in the US government after two federal court rulings ordered the reinstatement of thousands of employees, UNN writes with reference to Reuters.

Details

Despite this, US Vice President Jay D. Vance admitted on Friday that mistakes were made during the staff reduction process, which has been proceeding at a frantic pace since Trump took office in January.

On Thursday, federal agencies faced a deadline to submit large-scale reorganization plans as part of Trump's quest to radically overhaul the federal bureaucracy, a task he largely entrusted to Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

So far, DOGE's efforts have resulted in potential cuts of more than 100,000 jobs among 2.3 million federal civilian employees, a freeze on foreign aid and the cancellation of thousands of programs and contracts.

DOGE's approach has sometimes been so controversial that key federal officials, such as those overseeing the nation's nuclear stockpile and scientists fighting bird flu, have been fired and recalled, the publication points out.

At the same time, financial markets have been shaken by economic risks caused by the global trade war waged by Trump. Stock markets have fallen sharply in the past two weeks, wiping out $5 trillion over fears that Trump's policies could lead to a recession, although Wall Street stocks rose on Friday.

Vance said on Friday that Musk's DOGE sometimes made mistakes, and defended most federal employees as hardworking.

"Elon himself has said that sometimes you do something, you make a mistake, and then you fix it. I accept mistakes," Vance said in an interview with NBC News.

"I also believe that these mistakes need to be corrected quickly. But I am also well aware of the fact that there are many good people working in the government - many people who are doing a very good job," Vance said. - And we want to try to keep as much as possible of what works in the government, and at the same time eliminate what doesn't work".

U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal28.02.25, 09:42 • 24792 views

Federal court rulings in California and Maryland on Thursday ordered some agencies to reinstate thousands of employees who were on probation and were fired in recent weeks.

The White House, calling the judges partisan activists, vowed to fight back. The California ruling has already been appealed, and the administration has asked the judge to suspend the court order pending the outcome.

"This ban is absolutely unconstitutional," White House spokeswoman Caroline Levitt said on Friday. - It is unacceptable for a lower-level district court judge to file an injunction to usurp the executive power of the President of the United States".

Together with Musk, the world's richest man, Trump signed an executive order on February 11 ordering all agencies to "immediately begin preparing to initiate large-scale headcount reductions," using a legal term commonly referred to as RIF to refer to mass layoffs.

A subsequent memorandum from the US Office of Personnel Management states that plans should include "significant reductions" in staff, reduced real estate, a smaller budget, and the elimination of functions not required by law.

The US Internal Revenue Service (IRS), a tax agency that has long been the subject of Republican scorn, plans to cut 20-25% of its staff by May 15, according to a person familiar with the agency's plans. At the time Trump took office, the IRS employed approximately 100,000 people, meaning that approximately 25,000 people will lose their jobs.

The Trump administration has not yet named the total number of people it has fired, but Reuters reports on internal memos, public statements and other sources, counting more than 100,000 people fired or offered a "buyout," with the Department of Veterans Affairs alone aiming to cut more than 80,000 employees.

Former defense ministers ask Congress to hold Trump accountable for firing Pentagon chiefs28.02.25, 17:04 • 27995 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

News of the World
J. D. Vance
White House
Reuters
California
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
United States
