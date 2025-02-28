ukenru
U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

U.S. judge finds massive firings of federal workers by the Trump administration illegal

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10610 views

A federal judge has ruled that the Office of Personnel Management's actions regarding mass layoffs of federal employees are illegal. The judge ruled that OPM does not have the authority to fire employees of other agencies.

A federal judge in Washington, D.C., on Thursday refused to suspend the massive firings of federal employees ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump as part of his efforts to dismantle the government's bureaucracy.

Transmits UNN with reference to THE FINANCIAL TIMES.

On Thursday, February 27, federal judge William Alsup issued a temporary restraining order against the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), which last month ordered federal agencies to identify employees on “probationary status” and “promptly determine whether they should be retained.

In line with this decision, several federal agencies began laying off employees.

William Alsup emphasized that the Office of Personnel Management has no authority to hire and fire employees of another agency.

He can hire his own employees, yes. He can fire them. But he cannot order or instruct some other agency to do it

- the judge added.

For reference

In January 2025, Trump signed an executive order to reduce government staff and give more power to the new Department of Government Effectiveness (DOGE), which reports to Musk.

Trump's actions include the Office of Personnel Management's (OPM) “deferred retirement” program, which offered federal employees severance pay for leaving their jobs.

The White House estimates that about 75,000 federal employees, or 3% of the total, have benefited from this program, which has been the subject of other lawsuits.

“A threat to the health of the nation": several hundred federal employees in the United States rally against their dismissal20.02.25, 10:27 • 20800 views

Last week, another federal judge in the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., rejected a request by labor unions to temporarily block federal employee layoffs and other actions against government employees.

San Francisco Judge Alsup issued the order following a lawsuit filed by unions and nonprofits that said OPM does not have the authority to fire employees.

On the other hand, government lawyers argued that OPM was not ordering dismissals - it was asking agencies to review and determine whether probationary employees were fit to continue working.

Confusion over Musk's ‘job justification’ request: US HR suggests ignoring billionaire's letter25.02.25, 13:42 • 13767 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
white-houseWhite House
washington-dcWashington, D.C.
donald-trumpDonald Trump
elon-muskElon Musk
san-frantsyskoSan Francisco

