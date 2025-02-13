Trump is impressed by the drone system built by Ukraine - Zelensky

US President Donald Trump is impressed by the drone system and technological platform that Ukraine has built. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, commenting on yesterday's conversation with Trump, UNN reports.

We had a very good conversation (with Trump - ed.), we talked about everything, including the North Koreans. He is surprised and impressed that we have built such a drone system, such a technological platform, about 200 enterprises. He understands what's going on, he understands that we are No. 1 in the world, or one of the first ,” Zelensky said.

Zelensky told Trump that Iran is not very far from Ukraine and that it is a danger.

They are also at the top of the drone production, and that is why it is very important for us to stop Russia, and Iran is helping - Zelensky said.

Addendum

Trump said that he had a "productive" phone call with Putin on February 12, where they discussed the war in Ukraine and other topics. The two sides agreed to start talks and visit each other's countries.

Trump also announced plans to meet with Putin in Saudi Arabia.

On February 12, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Trump also had a telephone conversation. The presidents discussed the possibility of achieving peace, technological possibilities, and Trump also informed about the details of his conversation with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The head of the OP Yermak notedthat Zelensky and Trump agreed to immediately start the work of teams to end the war.