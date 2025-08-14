Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failure

$41.510.09
48.650.57
ukenru
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 15388 views
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
02:23 PM • 21300 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 23042 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
12:57 PM • 19646 views
"This can be qualified as undermining national security" - Oleksiy Baganets on the decision of the State Aviation Service regarding Mi-8
11:53 AM • 24797 views
Zelenskyy announced a new exchange: 84 people returned, including those held since 2014Photo
August 14, 09:32 AM • 39686 views
The Supreme Court recused itself from fulfilling its constitutional duties in the case of Concord Bank - retired judge
Exclusive
August 14, 08:11 AM • 125463 views
Did weather conditions affect the potato harvest in Ukraine: the Association of Producers gave an answer
August 14, 07:55 AM • 68942 views
New coronavirus subvariants "Nimbus" and "Stratus" confirmed in Ukraine - Ministry of Health
August 14, 07:51 AM • 65680 views
DPRK can transfer up to 6,000 military personnel and up to a hundred units of equipment to Russia - Budanov
Exclusive
August 14, 06:07 AM • 58598 views
There is a shortage and the situation is worsening every month: expert on private shuttle drivers
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
3m/s
43%
755mm
Popular news
Zelenskyy arrived at Downing Street for a meeting with StarmerVideoAugust 14, 08:48 AM • 111001 views
There are only three countries in the world that have experience in modern warfare - BudanovAugust 14, 08:55 AM • 55594 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 74263 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 28845 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 21472 views
Publications
At a crossroads: the upcoming vote for Defence City could change the future of Ukrainian aviation
Exclusive
02:49 PM • 15398 views
Trump and Putin's meeting in Alaska: what is known so far02:23 PM • 21311 views
Dietary supplements under fire: who benefits from pushing out dietary supplements from Ukraine
Exclusive
01:54 PM • 23052 views
Top nutritious and healthy snacks for a busy workdayPhoto01:14 PM • 21566 views
Kuzminykh vs. Kuzminykh: how an MP fights non-existent marketing and contradicts himself12:29 PM • 28941 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Elon Musk
Mykhailo Fedorov
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Alaska
White House
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Netflix showed a trailer for the second part of the second season of "Wednesday"Video02:12 PM • 6116 views
Priscilla Presley accused of "unplugging" daughter from life support: musician's widow rejected $50 million lawsuitAugust 14, 09:44 AM • 74500 views
Balenciaga sells a bag resembling a supermarket package for $1000August 13, 02:38 PM • 52596 views
Daughter of former US President Joe Biden, Ashley, files for divorce after 13 years of marriageAugust 13, 12:40 PM • 73168 views
Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first timePhotoVideoAugust 13, 06:39 AM • 125052 views
Actual
Fox News
SpaceX Starship
Shahed-136
Mi-8
Starlink

Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failure

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1760 views

US President Donald Trump stated there is a 25% probability of his meeting with Putin failing. He is ready to impose new sanctions against Russia if the negotiations are not successful.

Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failure

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would fail with a "25% probability," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US President noted that the meeting in Alaska would be a preparatory stage for the second meeting.

"The second meeting will be very, very important because an agreement will be reached there," Trump emphasized.

The American leader stated that the second meeting — with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — would include "mutual concessions" on border and land issues, but did not provide details.

He described tomorrow's talks with Putin as a "chess game."

"There is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be successful," he said.

If things end badly, Trump added that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

"Yes, I would... if the problem is not resolved," he said.

Trump hopes to achieve ceasefire at summit with Putin - Rubio14.08.25, 19:11 • 2950 views

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated to European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
Alaska
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine