Trump estimates 25% chance of Putin meeting failure

US President Donald Trump stated that his meeting with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin would fail with a "25% probability," UNN reports with reference to Sky News.

Details

The US President noted that the meeting in Alaska would be a preparatory stage for the second meeting.

"The second meeting will be very, very important because an agreement will be reached there," Trump emphasized.

The American leader stated that the second meeting — with the participation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy — would include "mutual concessions" on border and land issues, but did not provide details.

He described tomorrow's talks with Putin as a "chess game."

"There is a 25% chance that this meeting will not be successful," he said.

If things end badly, Trump added that he is ready to impose additional sanctions on Russia.

"Yes, I would... if the problem is not resolved," he said.

Trump hopes to achieve ceasefire at summit with Putin - Rubio

Addition

US President Donald Trump stated to European leaders that he would not discuss territorial division with Putin. The goal of the meeting is to ensure a ceasefire in Ukraine.

The Russian side confirmed that its position on the war against Ukraine has not changed, and the Kremlin's goals remain the same ahead of the Alaska summit on August 15.