Trump dodged a question about putin's status as a dictator

Trump refused to clearly express his opinion on whether he considers putin a dictator. This is reported by France 24 correspondent Fraser Jackson, UNN reports.

The journalist questioned US President Donald Trump about his opinion of putin, asking if he considered the russian leader a dictator. In response, Trump evaded a direct answer.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of negotiations between the presidents of the terrorist country and Zelenskyy, stressing the need to end the violence and save lives.

Trump dodges [the question] and says: "I think President putin and President Zelenskiy should unite because, you know what?" We want to stop killing millions of people - Fraser Jackson wrote in X .

Recently, Trump characterized Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator because of the lack of elections in Ukraine.

“Dictator without elections": Trump sharply criticizes Zelensky