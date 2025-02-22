ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 19987 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 39208 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 78269 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 46858 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 110211 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 96644 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 111971 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116597 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 148877 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115120 views

Exhibition about foreign volunteers from 60 countries opened in Kyiv

February 28, 12:47 AM • 89610 views
The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 45799 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 105454 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 57300 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39356 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 78269 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 110211 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 148877 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 139815 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 172312 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 15528 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 39356 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 132645 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 134534 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163010 views
Trump dodged a question about putin's status as a dictator

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31151 views

Trump did not directly answer the question of whether he considers putin a dictator. Instead, he called for talks between putin and Zelensky to end the war.

Trump refused to clearly express his opinion on whether he considers putin a dictator. This is reported by France 24 correspondent Fraser Jackson, UNN reports.

Details

The journalist questioned US President Donald Trump about his opinion of putin, asking if he considered the russian leader a dictator. In response, Trump evaded a direct answer.

Instead, he emphasized the importance of negotiations between the presidents of the terrorist country and Zelenskyy, stressing the need to end the violence and save lives.

Trump dodges [the question] and says: "I think President putin and President Zelenskiy should unite because, you know what?" We want to stop killing millions of people

- Fraser Jackson wrote in X .

Recall

Recently, Trump characterized Volodymyr Zelenskyy as a dictator because of the lack of elections in Ukraine.

“Dictator without elections": Trump sharply criticizes Zelensky19.02.25, 18:44 • 30195 views

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising