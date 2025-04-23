Trump did not set a deadline for achieving a truce in Ukraine - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump never set conditions regarding the deadline for establishing a ceasefire regime in Ukraine, and "Russia also believes that such a step would be inappropriate." Peskov said this in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

Trump never named any dates. And we don't think setting a deadline would be appropriate. Because Putin supports a ceasefire Peskov said.

He added that negotiations on restoring Russian-American relations and on a "settlement" in Ukraine are "two completely different issues."

But a settlement of the conflict with Ukraine is impossible without restoring normal relations between Washington and Moscow Peskov said.

The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of resolving the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.