A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details
03:00 PM

A meeting of officials from the coalition of the willing regarding the war in Ukraine took place in London. The Presidential Office revealed the details

02:18 PM

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

Exclusive
01:00 PM

Burial at the military memorial cemetery: when will the schedule be and at what stage is the construction

Exclusive
12:40 PM

NABUgate: Lawyers demand that NABU change the group of detectives - "from PR people to professionals"

Exclusive
12:29 PM

Earthquake in Istanbul: Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that Ukrainians have not contacted the consulate

Exclusive
April 23, 11:49 AM

Ukraine will strengthen the protection of lawyers: signing of the Council of Europe Convention is expected in May - Head of the Verkhovna Rada Subcommittee

Exclusive
April 23, 11:37 AM

Afraid of losing control: lawyer explains why ARMA head Duma is blocking the agency's reform

Exclusive
April 23, 08:41 AM

How to shop safely online: advice from a cybersecurity expert

April 23, 07:58 AM

Gas price for Ukrainians will remain unchanged for another year - Naftogaz

April 22, 06:22 PM

The US will lose a strategic partner in the person of Ukraine if it withdraws from the negotiation process - Zelenskyy

Trump did not set a deadline for achieving a truce in Ukraine - Peskov

Kyiv • UNN

 558 views

Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump did not set any conditions regarding the ceasefire deadline in Ukraine, considering it inappropriate. He added that a settlement of the conflict is impossible without the restoration of relations between the US and Russia.

Trump did not set a deadline for achieving a truce in Ukraine - Peskov

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump never set conditions regarding the deadline for establishing a ceasefire regime in Ukraine, and "Russia also believes that such a step would be inappropriate." Peskov said this in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.

Trump never named any dates. And we don't think setting a deadline would be appropriate. Because Putin supports a ceasefire 

Peskov said.

He added that negotiations on restoring Russian-American relations and on a "settlement" in Ukraine are "two completely different issues."

But a settlement of the conflict with Ukraine is impossible without restoring normal relations between Washington and Moscow 

Peskov said.

Let us remind you

The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of resolving the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarPolitics
Washington, D.C.
Donald Trump
Ukraine
