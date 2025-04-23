Trump did not set a deadline for achieving a truce in Ukraine - Peskov
Kyiv • UNN
Dmitry Peskov stated that Trump did not set any conditions regarding the ceasefire deadline in Ukraine, considering it inappropriate. He added that a settlement of the conflict is impossible without the restoration of relations between the US and Russia.
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that US President Donald Trump never set conditions regarding the deadline for establishing a ceasefire regime in Ukraine, and "Russia also believes that such a step would be inappropriate." Peskov said this in an interview with the French magazine Le Point, reports UNN.
Trump never named any dates. And we don't think setting a deadline would be appropriate. Because Putin supports a ceasefire
He added that negotiations on restoring Russian-American relations and on a "settlement" in Ukraine are "two completely different issues."
But a settlement of the conflict with Ukraine is impossible without restoring normal relations between Washington and Moscow
Let us remind you
The Kremlin refused to publicly discuss possible elements of resolving the war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.