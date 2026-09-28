Trump denied his ambassador’s remarks about offering Xi Jinping the purchase of American weapons

U.S. President Donald Trump said that he had not offered Chinese President Xi Jinping the opportunity to purchase American weapons, effectively denying the words of U.S. Ambassador to China David Perdue. Bloomberg reports, UNN writes.

Details

I have never heard about that Trump told reporters in the Oval Office when asked about the American diplomat's statement.

The president initially clarified whether the question concerned the sale of American weapons to Taiwan.

The day before, in an interview with Fox News, Perdue said that during a conversation with Xi, Trump had allegedly asked the Chinese leader whether China would like to buy American weapons. The ambassador did not specify when exactly such a conversation might have taken place.

Trump allowed for such a possibility but denied the talks.

Commenting on the idea itself, Trump noted that China might be interested in American weapons because, in his words, the United States produces "better equipment." At the same time, he emphasized that he had not held any such talks with Xi.

The U.S. State Department had previously stated that American law prohibits the sale of weapons to China and that Washington has no relevant plans or proposals.

The issue is particularly sensitive due to the confrontation between the United States and China over Taiwan. The Trump administration has already approved the sale of $11 billion worth of American weapons to Taiwan, while talks on new deliveries are ongoing.

Recall

Earlier, information emerged that Trump had asked Xi Jinping whether China would like to buy American weapons. This information was allegedly voiced by the U.S. ambassador.