Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

$41.740.01
48.470.19
ukenru
07:25 PM • 3760 views
EU approves 19th package of sanctions against Russia
07:21 PM • 5870 views
US lifts restrictions on Ukraine's use of Western missiles to strike Russia – WSJ
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 16400 views
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
04:19 PM • 15841 views
Electricity prices for Ukrainians will remain unchanged this winter: the government extended the PSO until April 30
Exclusive
03:19 PM • 16922 views
Women should no longer remain silent about sexual harassment - Deputy Prosecutor General
Exclusive
03:06 PM • 17738 views
Chernihiv region without electricity: which communities suffer the most
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 27914 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 26017 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
October 22, 01:15 PM • 14161 views
Russian drone damaged the training infrastructure of FC Metalist 1925 sports academyPhoto
October 22, 01:10 PM • 12610 views
Slovakia lifts veto: EU summit expected to approve 19th package of sanctions against Russia
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+8°
2.6m/s
90%
748mm
Popular news
TOP-5 casseroles that are quick to prepare and will appeal to the whole familyPhotoOctober 22, 10:17 AM • 33516 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 32004 views
Some regions are switching from emergency to hourly power outage schedulesOctober 22, 10:59 AM • 16038 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 25780 views
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 12592 views
Publications
NABUgate case: detectives forbade lawyers who were wiretapped from disclosing information to the mediaPhoto
Exclusive
04:59 PM • 16387 views
"Emigration dream." Why offers to move to remote villages abroad for 20-30 thousand euros are not as attractive as they seem at first glance
Exclusive
October 22, 02:00 PM • 27905 views
Blackout in Chernihiv: how the city copes without electricity, water, and stable voltage
Exclusive
October 22, 01:53 PM • 26011 views
In which regions are hourly blackout schedules already in effect and where to find out your turnPhotoVideoOctober 22, 12:54 PM • 25896 views
Bribe-taking MP Odarchenko tries to retain influence over the management of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhotoOctober 22, 10:57 AM • 32122 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Andriy Bilous
Ulf Kristersson
Ruslan Kravchenko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Israel
Great Britain
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jacob Elordi hinted at the plot of the third season of "Euphoria": what he saidVideoOctober 22, 01:53 PM • 12691 views
Jennifer Lopez spends a fortune on witchcraft to get Ben Affleck back - MediaOctober 21, 04:48 PM • 34536 views
Fassbender to play Joe Kennedy in new Netflix seriesOctober 21, 12:00 PM • 49270 views
White House denies reports of possible Diddy release: final decision rests with Trump - Daily MailOctober 21, 05:58 AM • 58503 views
Footballer Oleksandr Zinchenko's wife celebrates an anniversary: even Beckham recorded congratulations for VladaVideoOctober 20, 03:55 PM • 48377 views
Actual
Social network
Saab JAS 39 Gripen
Heating
Storm Shadow cruise missile
ChatGPT

Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

Kyiv • UNN

 • 422 views

Donald Trump is demanding $230 million from the US Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations violated his rights. He filed two lawsuits: one in 2023 regarding ties to Russia, and another in 2024 after the Mar-a-Lago estate was searched.

Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump is demanding $230 million in compensation from the Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations against him violated his rights. According to media reports, Trump filed two administrative lawsuits – the first in 2023 over an investigation into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, and the second in 2024 after a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, where the FBI found classified documents. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Politicians and experts call Trump's demand an attempt to rewrite history and portray himself as a victim. Lawyers emphasize that his claims are legally weak: the search of Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a court, and the seized materials confirmed the presence of confidential documents in his possession.

Trump: We ended 8 wars and the 9th is approaching21.10.25, 20:25 • 3612 views

However, the process may not reach court if the current Attorney General Pam Bondi – a long-time Trump ally – agrees to settle the case out of court. In that case, Trump will be able to claim that the government "exonerated" him, despite the absence of court rulings.

Analysts believe that these lawsuits are part of Trump's political campaign aimed at strengthening his image as a "victim of political persecution" and further undermining trust in American institutions.

Trump on a possible meeting with Putin: I don't want the meeting to be in vain, we haven't made a decision yet22.10.25, 00:57 • 46441 view

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
Search
US Elections
Vladimir Putin
Pam Bondi
United States Department of Justice
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump