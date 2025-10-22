Trump demands hundreds of millions from US Department of Justice, accusing government of "conspiracy against him" – Bloomberg

US President Donald Trump is demanding $230 million in compensation from the Department of Justice, claiming that federal investigations against him violated his rights. According to media reports, Trump filed two administrative lawsuits – the first in 2023 over an investigation into his campaign's alleged ties to Russia, and the second in 2024 after a search of his Mar-a-Lago estate, where the FBI found classified documents. This is stated in a Bloomberg article, writes UNN.

Details

Politicians and experts call Trump's demand an attempt to rewrite history and portray himself as a victim. Lawyers emphasize that his claims are legally weak: the search of Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a court, and the seized materials confirmed the presence of confidential documents in his possession.

However, the process may not reach court if the current Attorney General Pam Bondi – a long-time Trump ally – agrees to settle the case out of court. In that case, Trump will be able to claim that the government "exonerated" him, despite the absence of court rulings.

Analysts believe that these lawsuits are part of Trump's political campaign aimed at strengthening his image as a "victim of political persecution" and further undermining trust in American institutions.

