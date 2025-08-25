Trump considers sanctions against EU officials: details

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions against the European Union or individual European officials responsible for implementing the Digital Services Act. This was reported by the Reuters agency, according to UNN.

It is noted that the reason is Washington's complaints that this law restricts Americans' freedom of speech and creates additional costs for US technology companies.

According to sources of the news agency, State Department officials have not yet made a final decision on sanctions. And if such a step is implemented, it will most likely be visa restrictions.

It is currently unknown which EU representatives or individual member states may fall under sanctions, but, as sources told journalists, American officials already discussed this issue at internal meetings last week.

According to Reuters, the Trump administration's relations with the European Union remain strained due to tariff threats, difficult negotiations, and Washington's criticism of the EU's policy towards American IT companies.

A State Department representative would neither confirm nor deny rumors of possible restrictive measures.

"We are following with great concern the increasing censorship in Europe, but we cannot provide additional information yet," he said.

