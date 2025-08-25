$41.280.07
Trump considers sanctions against EU officials: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 80 views

The Trump administration is considering sanctions against the EU or European officials over the Digital Services Act. Washington claims the law restricts freedom of speech and creates costs for American tech companies.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is considering imposing sanctions against the European Union or individual European officials responsible for implementing the Digital Services Act. This was reported by the Reuters agency, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that the reason is Washington's complaints that this law restricts Americans' freedom of speech and creates additional costs for US technology companies.

According to sources of the news agency, State Department officials have not yet made a final decision on sanctions. And if such a step is implemented, it will most likely be visa restrictions.

It is currently unknown which EU representatives or individual member states may fall under sanctions, but, as sources told journalists, American officials already discussed this issue at internal meetings last week.

US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges20.08.25, 17:55 • 154359 views

According to Reuters, the Trump administration's relations with the European Union remain strained due to tariff threats, difficult negotiations, and Washington's criticism of the EU's policy towards American IT companies.

A State Department representative would neither confirm nor deny rumors of possible restrictive measures.

"We are following with great concern the increasing censorship in Europe, but we cannot provide additional information yet," he said.

Recall

US Vice President JD Vance stated that the Trump administration is considering new sanctions against Russia's oil industry. The goal is to force Moscow to agree to a peace agreement with Ukraine using economic pressure.

EU to discuss military support for Ukraine, revenues from Russian assets, and 19th sanctions package this week - Politico25.08.25, 10:47 • 2840 views

Vita Zelenetska

PoliticsNews of the World
Oil
J. D. Vance
United States Department of State
Reuters
Donald Trump
European Union
United States
Ukraine