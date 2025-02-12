Trump confirms conversation with Putin on Ukraine, announces call to Zelenskiy

US President Donald Trump confirmed that he had spoken with Russian dictator Vladimir Putin. The American leader said that they both agreed that they wanted to stop the war, agreed to work very closely, and also announced a call to President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Trump wrote about this on his social network Truth Social, UNN reports.

I just had a long and very productive phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin. We discussed Ukraine, the Middle East, energy, artificial intelligence, the strength of the dollar, and many other topics. We both reflected on the great history of our nations and the fact that we fought so successfully together in World War II, remembering that Russia lost tens of millions of people and we lost so much as well. Each of us spoke of the strengths of our peoples and the great benefits we would someday derive from working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths that are taking place in the war with Russia/Ukraine - Trump wrote.

He noted that they agreed to work together very closely, including visiting each other's countries.

We also agreed that our respective teams will begin negotiations immediately, and we will begin by calling President Zelensky to brief him on our conversation, which I will do right now. I've asked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, CIA Director John Ratcliffe, National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, and Ambassador and Special Envoy Steve Witkoff to lead the talks, which I'm confident will be successful. Millions of people have died in a war that would not have happened if I had been president, but it did, so it must end. No more lives should be lost - Trump added.

