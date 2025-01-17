Trump confirms conversation with China's leader: what they talked about

US President-elect Donald Trump confirmed that he had a phone conversation with Chinese President Xi Jinping. They discussed, among other things, the balance between trade and TikTok.

Trump said that he and Xi will do everything possible to make the world a more peaceful and secure place, reports UNN.

I just spoke with Chinese President Xi Jinping. The call was very good for both China and the United States. I hope that we will solve many problems together, and we will start immediately. We discussed the balance between trade, fentanyl, TikTok, and many other topics. President Xi and I will do our best to make the world a more peaceful and secure place! - Trump said on his Truth Social account.

Addendum Addendum

Xinhua reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping and US President-elect Donald Trump held telephone talks.

The Financial Times reported that Chinese President Xi Jinping will send a senior official to the inauguration of US President-elect Donald Trump, an unprecedented move designed to reduce friction between the two countries at the start of the new US administration.