Trump: Chinese smartphones and computers will not escape duties, they will simply be moved to another "basket"

Excluding smartphones and computers from Washington's tariffs on China will be short-lived, as Chinese electronics are simply being moved to another "basket" of tariffs. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the White House's announcement of the exclusion of smartphones and computers from the introduced duties on China was misinterpreted. At the same time, the United States will consider the issue of semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain as part of future national security investigations related to customs policy.

No one will "get off the hook" because of unfair trade balances and non-monetary tariff barriers that other countries have applied against us, especially China, ... which will do everything possible to despise the American people. - Trump wrote.

He added that the US should focus on restoring its own production so as not to be held hostage by other countries.

Context

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump's administration exempted from duties smartphones, computers and other electronics that are almost not produced in the USA.

China will raise tariffs to 125% in response to US actions: the date has been announced