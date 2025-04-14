Trump: Chinese smartphones and computers will not escape duties, they will simply be moved to another "basket"

$41.180.14
"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko
11:59 AM • 3282 views

"Significant progress" has been made in the agreement with the US, a memorandum is expected, and ratification in the Verkhovna Rada - Svyrydenko

11:16 AM • 20865 views

Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

Exclusive
11:15 AM • 17236 views

Undeclared import of Apple equipment: experts assessed the scale of losses for the state

Exclusive
10:31 AM • 22275 views

Abnormal spring and hot summer: climatologist told what to expect in 2025

08:19 AM • 31391 views

Parliament supported the extension of mobilization: voting details

07:15 AM • 65287 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

Exclusive
06:47 AM • 60943 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do

April 16, 05:58 AM • 34142 views

US has softened its requirements for Ukraine to repay up to $100 billion in aid in negotiations over a mineral deal - Bloomberg

Exclusive
April 15, 02:47 PM • 59698 views

A failure occurred in the operation of Privat terminals: the bank says the problem has already been resolved

April 15, 01:39 PM • 107042 views

The General Staff confirmed the strike on the deployment point of the 448th Missile Brigade of the Russian Federation, which struck Sumy.

Main
Politics
War
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Popular news

Night attack on Odesa: three injured, fires in residential buildings

April 16, 02:51 AM • 45936 views

Trade disagreements between the EU and the USA: there is no need to wait for the cancellation of duties - Bloomberg

April 16, 03:45 AM • 48011 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53428 views

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 24799 views

The Ministry of Energy reacted to Bulgaria's statement about refusing to sell equipment for the completion of the Khmelnytsky NPP

09:36 AM • 8116 views
Curfew and mass events on Easter: which regions have undergone changes

11:16 AM • 20865 views

Financial stability under threat? Hetmantsev's bill will return depositors to 2008

08:09 AM • 53996 views

Agrarian science under threat: why the seizure of land from the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences is a strategic mistake at the state level

07:15 AM • 65287 views

Easter 2025: traditions, preparation for the holiday and what not to do
06:47 AM • 60943 views

Ukrainians are changing their holiday destinations: what they are choosing
April 15, 12:27 PM • 167835 views
UNN Lite

Sam Neill is the latest to join the cast of "Monsterverse"

09:21 AM • 25184 views

Johnny Depp returns to the cinema in Lionsgate's "Day Drinker" thriller

April 15, 06:07 PM • 21509 views

"I give up": Cate Blanchett announces the end of her acting career

April 15, 04:03 PM • 23119 views

HBO officially confirmed the cast of the "Harry Potter" series

April 15, 03:02 PM • 24992 views

Meghan Markle openly spoke about miscarriage and postpartum preeclampsia in a new podcast

April 15, 02:44 PM • 27610 views
Trump: Chinese smartphones and computers will not escape duties, they will simply be moved to another "basket"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 4236 views

Donald Trump stated that the exclusion of electronics from duties is a temporary phenomenon. The United States plans further investigations into the supply chain of technology.

Trump: Chinese smartphones and computers will not escape duties, they will simply be moved to another "basket"

Excluding smartphones and computers from Washington's tariffs on China will be short-lived, as Chinese electronics are simply being moved to another "basket" of tariffs. This was stated by US President Donald Trump on the Truth Social network, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, the White House's announcement of the exclusion of smartphones and computers from the introduced duties on China was misinterpreted. At the same time, the United States will consider the issue of semiconductors and the entire electronics supply chain as part of future national security investigations related to customs policy.

No one will "get off the hook" because of unfair trade balances and non-monetary tariff barriers that other countries have applied against us, especially China, ... which will do everything possible to despise the American people.

- Trump wrote.

He added that the US should focus on restoring its own production so as not to be held hostage by other countries.

Context

The day before, Bloomberg reported that Donald Trump's administration exempted from duties smartphones, computers and other electronics that are almost not produced in the USA.

China will raise tariffs to 125% in response to US actions: the date has been announced11.04.25, 11:39 • 6224 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

EconomyPolitics
Donald Trump
China
United States
