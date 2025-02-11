Trump: ceasefire to end on Saturday unless all Gaza hostages are released

United States President Donald Trump has announced that if all Israeli hostages taken in the Gaza Strip are not released by next Saturday, he will initiate the abolition of the truce between Israel and Hamas. This is reported by AP, UNN reports.

Details

According to Donald Trump, in this case, the conflict could escalate to an even greater scale.

Trump emphasized that the decision on the ceasefire is up to Israel, and he is ready to discuss the issue with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Meanwhile, representatives of Hamas said that Israel had violated the terms of the truce and warned of the possibility of a delay in the release of hostages, which was scheduled for next Saturday.

The ceasefire between the parties, which came into effect on January 19, was supposed to last until early March, which is about six more weeks.

