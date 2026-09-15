The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced the repeal of greenhouse gas emissions limits for coal- and gas-fired power plants introduced under the administration of Joe Biden. NBC News reports, writes UNN.

Details

The rule in question is from 2024 and provided for the gradual tightening of requirements for power plants. In particular, by 2032 they were supposed to capture and store at least 90% of the carbon emissions produced.

The EPA also proposed repealing other greenhouse gas regulations. The agency claims that the Clean Air Act does not grant it the authority to regulate such emissions in the context of climate change.

Trump administration calculates $300 billion in savings

The EPA said that repealing the requirements would allow the energy industry to save more than $300 billion and help increase energy production in the United States.

The Trump administration has taken action to protect American energy and make sure you can afford to keep the lights on — said EPA Administrator Lee Zeldin.

The decision was part of a broader review of the climate policies of previous administrations. In February, the EPA had already repealed greenhouse gas emissions standards for vehicles and the legal rationale underlying the agency's relevant regulatory authority.

Environmental organizations said they would challenge the Trump administration's new decisions in court. If the repeal of the rules withstands legal challenges, it could also significantly limit the ability of future U.S. administrations to reintroduce requirements to reduce greenhouse gas emissions from coal- and gas-fired power plants.

The world was supposed to begin phasing out coal in 2026, but Trump and Russia’s war against Ukraine have changed the forecast