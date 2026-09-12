The world was supposed to begin phasing out coal in 2026, but Trump and Russia’s war against Ukraine have changed the forecast

Global demand for coal, which was finally expected to begin declining after reaching a record high in 2025, may remain high for longer than forecast. Among the reasons are the energy consequences of russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine and the policies of US President Donald Trump, BBC reports, writes UNN.

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Coal remains the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions in the energy sector. That is why phasing it out was considered one of the key ways to implement the Paris Climate Agreement and curb global warming.

The situation changed after russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine began in 2022. Cuts in Russian gas supplies to Europe and a sharp rise in energy prices forced a number of countries to use coal more actively again as an alternative fuel.

2026 was meant to be a turning point

The trend continued through 2025, which set a record for global coal demand. The International Energy Agency expected the situation to change as early as 2026 and consumption to begin declining.

However, as BBC notes, these forecasts came into question after Donald Trump’s return to the White House and a shift in US energy policy.

Thus, the expected phaseout of one of the most carbon-intensive fuels is being delayed, despite international commitments to reduce emissions and combat global warming.

Earth will soon exceed the safe temperature limit – UN