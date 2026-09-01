Trump brought Russia back to the G20 meeting, but Europe is opposed – Politico

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump restored Russia to full participation in the G20 finance ministers’ meeting, provoking discontent among European allies seeking to maintain Moscow’s isolation over its war against Ukraine. Politico reports, UNN writes.

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Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov took part in the first day of the G20 talks in Asheville, United States. On the sidelines of the meeting, he also held a one-on-one meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The White House confirmed that the decision to admit Russia to the talks was made by the Trump administration. The U.S. president himself explained his position by saying that he wanted to maintain relations with everyone.

We like getting along with everyone. One of the reasons for my success is that I get along with everyone — Trump said.

Europeans refused to be photographed with the Russian minister

Siluanov’s participation prompted opposition from European representatives. German Finance Minister Lars Klingbeil said he would not be photographed together with the Russian official and coordinated this position with other European colleagues. As a result, the group photo was taken without Siluanov and the Russian delegation.

Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed

During their one-on-one meeting, Bessent told Siluanov that the war against Ukraine must end. According to Politico, the head of the U.S. Treasury also made clear that the United States would not offer Russia economic assistance until the war ended. The sides discussed Trump’s plan for peace and economic growth.

Russia’s return marked a sharp change in the U.S. approach compared with previous years. After Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, representatives of Joe Biden’s administration, together with European allies, publicly protested Moscow’s participation in international economic forums.

The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - media