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Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Russia’s Finance Ministry did not mention Ukraine in its G20 report. The US said that Bessent and Siluanov discussed Trump’s plan to end the war.

Russia’s Finance Ministry “forgot” about Ukraine while discussing the G20 meeting, although the US said Trump’s plan was discussed

The Russian Ministry of Finance published its version of the talks during the meeting of G20 finance ministers and central bank governors in the United States, making no mention of discussions on ending the war against Ukraine. At the same time, US media and American officials reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent discussed Donald Trump’s plan for settling the Russian-Ukrainian war with Russian Minister Anton Siluanov, reports UNN.

Details

The Russian Finance Ministry said that on the first day of the meeting, Siluanov participated in sessions on the global economic situation, stimulating economic growth, and resolving sovereign debt. The Russian ministry’s statement made no mention of Ukraine or talks on ending the war.

The appearance of a Russian minister at the G20 summit angered Europeans - media31.08.26, 20:42 • 2904 views

Siluanov, for his part, said it was necessary to restore the G20’s role as a financial coordination mechanism and identified “geopolitical fragmentation” and rising global debt as the main problems facing the global economy.

The US reported a completely different subject of the talks

Earlier, US media, citing representatives of the US administration, reported that Bessent held a separate meeting with Siluanov on the sidelines of the G20 in Asheville. According to CNBC, Fox Business, and other American media outlets, one of the topics was the plan proposed by the Trump administration to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Kremlin skeptically assessed Ukraine's and Europe's attempts to change Trump's peace plan22.12.25, 00:24 • 4483 views

A US official also confirmed to AFP that a possible settlement of the war was discussed during the meeting. At the same time, when reporting on Siluanov’s contacts in the United States, the Russian side limited itself to references to financial and economic issues.

During the G20, Siluanov himself said that automation, the introduction of artificial intelligence, import substitution, and other domestic factors had become new “growth points” for the Russian economy.

The report provided by the Russian Finance Ministry made no mention of talks with the American side regarding Ukraine.

Bessent discussed Trump's "peace plan" with Russia's finance minister - media31.08.26, 19:14 • 2938 views

Stepan Haftko

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