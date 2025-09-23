US President began his UN speech with a joke about a faulty teleprompter

$41.380.13
48.730.31
ukenru
Exclusive
01:28 PM • 2992 views
In Uman, during the celebration of Rosh Hashanah, substances resembling drugs were seized: police say the cases are isolated
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12983 views
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
11:29 AM • 11766 views
Cabinet of Ministers submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a government action program with 12 priorities: what is envisaged
September 23, 05:00 AM • 36426 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly
September 23, 12:52 AM • 32552 views
Turkish President does not believe in a quick end to the war in Ukraine
September 22, 08:12 PM • 33024 views
Zelenskyy arrived in New York. On the agenda is participation in the UN General Assembly and dozens of meetingsVideo
September 22, 05:45 PM • 47693 views
Trump to meet with Zelensky on September 23 - White House
September 22, 12:19 PM • 48345 views
Teenager's murder on Kyiv funicular: court sentences Kosov to life imprisonmentPhoto
September 22, 11:53 AM • 44456 views
Basic social assistance is now available in Diia: it will replace five different paymentsVideo
Exclusive
September 22, 11:25 AM • 69647 views
"Golden Card" from Trump: Can Ukraine use the American experience of investment in exchange for a residence permit or work visa?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
2.1m/s
45%
751mm
Popular news
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 30878 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 27350 views
Internal conflict in "Servant of the People": Zelenskyy criticizes lawmakers and journalists - Politico09:15 AM • 12065 views
Chinese vessel entered occupied Sevastopol three times, violating ban - FTPhoto10:03 AM • 16242 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 13509 views
Publications
Demographic Crisis in Ukraine: Estimates from the Institute of Demography and Solutions to the Problems
Exclusive
12:09 PM • 12974 views
The market decides everything: cheap generic drugs are displacing expensive medications10:33 AM • 13598 views
Dollar tree in your home: secrets of Zamioculcas care and transplanting rulesPhoto08:45 AM • 27493 views
State Final Attestation for 4th grades: what subjects and tasks will there beSeptember 23, 07:45 AM • 31021 views
About a hundred presidents and over 40 prime ministers will speak at the anniversary session of the UN General AssemblySeptember 23, 05:00 AM • 36414 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Mette Frederiksen
Robert F. Kennedy Jr.
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
State Border of Ukraine
Poland
Estonia
Advertisement
UNN Lite
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions12:00 PM • 4346 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate DayPhotoSeptember 22, 11:26 AM • 72235 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the USSeptember 22, 10:56 AM • 34482 views
Filming of Spider-Man movie suspended due to Tom Holland's injurySeptember 22, 05:42 AM • 49995 views
Five thrilling action series: what to watch on September weekendsVideoSeptember 19, 04:00 PM • 101471 views
Actual
MiG-31
The New York Times
Unmanned aerial vehicle
E-6 Mercury
Detonator

US President began his UN speech with a joke about a faulty teleprompter

Kyiv • UNN

 • 530 views

US President Donald Trump began his speech at the UN General Assembly with a joke about a malfunctioning teleprompter. He also noted that he had ended a number of wars without the help of the UN.

US President began his UN speech with a joke about a faulty teleprompter

US President Donald Trump began his speech at the UN General Assembly with a joke about a broken teleprompter, reports UNN.

Details

Trump said he didn't mind speaking without a teleprompter because "that way, you speak more from the heart."

He joked that whoever was operating the teleprompter "has big problems."

Trump and the First Lady arrived at UN headquarters23.09.25, 17:07 • 620 views

Later, Trump noted that he had ended a number of wars, but the UN did not help him with this.

According to him, he received only a broken escalator and a broken teleprompter from the organization. However, Trump immediately added that the teleprompter had already been repaired.

Recall

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. About a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers will gather there to discuss global challenges and strengthen international cooperation.

Antonina Tumanova

PoliticsNews of the World
United Nations General Assembly
United Nations
Donald Trump
New York City
United States