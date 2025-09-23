US President began his UN speech with a joke about a faulty teleprompter

US President Donald Trump began his speech at the UN General Assembly with a joke about a broken teleprompter, reports UNN.

Details

Trump said he didn't mind speaking without a teleprompter because "that way, you speak more from the heart."

He joked that whoever was operating the teleprompter "has big problems."

Trump and the First Lady arrived at UN headquarters

Later, Trump noted that he had ended a number of wars, but the UN did not help him with this.

According to him, he received only a broken escalator and a broken teleprompter from the organization. However, Trump immediately added that the teleprompter had already been repaired.

Recall

The 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. About a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers will gather there to discuss global challenges and strengthen international cooperation.