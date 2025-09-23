Trump and the First Lady arrived at UN headquarters

United States President Donald Trump, along with First Lady Melania Trump, arrived at the United Nations headquarters in New York. This was reported by the BBC, writes UNN.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump arrive at the United Nations in New York ahead of his speech, which is due to begin shortly - the message says.

The White House announced that President Trump would soon take the stage at the United Nations General Assembly.

This will be one of his biggest foreign policy speeches. The world will see what American power looks like. Globalists will be on alert - noted the White House.

Recall

Earlier, UNN reported that the 80th session of the UN General Assembly began in New York and will last until September 29. Speeches by about a hundred presidents and more than 40 prime ministers are expected.

Also, UNN wrote that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, during a meeting with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly, will try to convince the US administration to join the security guarantee system supported by Ukraine and its European allies.