Trump approved a 28-point secret peace plan between Russia and Ukraine - NBC News

US President Donald Trump has approved a 28-point peace plan between Russia and Ukraine, which administration officials have been secretly developing over the past few weeks in consultation with Russian envoy Kirill Dmitriev and Ukrainian officials. This was reported by NBC News, citing an unnamed senior Trump administration official, UNN reports.

Details

According to the source, Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff, Vice President J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the President's son-in-law Jared Kushner were involved in developing the plan.

The plan focuses on providing both sides with security guarantees to ensure lasting peace. It includes what Ukraine wants and needs to achieve lasting peace - the publication quotes the interlocutor.

It is indicated that the official did not specify the details of the plan, which, in his opinion, is still at a certain stage of negotiations with the key parties involved.

At the same time, three American officials told the media that the framework of the peace agreement still needs to be presented to the Ukrainians, and that the timing of the completion of the draft plan coincided with the visit of a US Army delegation to Ukraine.

However, according to a source close to the Ukrainian government and a European official familiar with the matter, Ukraine did not participate in the formation of the proposed peace plan. Ukraine was informed about the general outlines of the plan, but was not informed in detail or asked for its opinion.

Context

According to Axios, the administration of US President Donald Trump is secretly developing a new plan with Russia to end the war in Ukraine.

The same publication later reported that the meeting between Trump's adviser Steve Witkoff and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Ankara was canceled due to the US's "unacceptable" plan to end the war.

The 28-point plan allegedly stipulates that Russia will gain de facto control over Donbas. At the same time, the territories from which Ukraine withdraws troops will be considered demilitarized, and Russia will not be able to deploy its troops there. In other regions - in particular, in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, the lines of control will largely remain frozen, and Russia will return part of the lands after negotiations.

