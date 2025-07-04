$41.810.01
Trump announces UFC fight at White House to celebrate 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence

Kyiv • UNN

 485 views

US President Donald Trump plans to host a UFC fight at the White House as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. The event will be organized by Dana White, with 20-25 thousand spectators expected.

Trump announces UFC fight at White House to celebrate 250th anniversary of Declaration of Independence

US President Donald Trump will host a UFC fight at the White House as part of the celebration of the 250th anniversary of the signing of the US Declaration of Independence, which he announced at a rally on Thursday in Iowa, UNN reports with reference to Axios.

Details

"Each of our national park battlefields and historic sites will host special events in honor of America250, and I even think we'll have a UFC fight," Trump said ahead of the July 4th Independence Day holiday during a speech at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, which kicked off the year-long 250th anniversary celebration.

The US President's ties to the Ultimate Fighting Championship date back to at least 2001, when the now-closed Trump Taj Mahal hosted the mixed martial arts event.

Since then, Trump has attended several UFC fights and is a good friend of the company's CEO, Dana White, who introduced Trump at the Republican National Convention before he accepted the Republican presidential nomination last year.

Trump said White would organize the UFC event at the White House.

"It's going to be a championship fight, a full-fledged fight, about 20,000 to 25,000 people, and we're also going to do it as part of '250,'" he said.

Other celebrations will include a "great American states fair" that will "bring the America250 program to fairgrounds across the country, culminating in a giant patriotic festival next summer on the National Mall, featuring exhibits from all 50 states," according to Trump.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said Trump was "quite serious" about the UFC fight plans, according to a White House report.

Trump also plans to hold a "signing celebration" at the White House on Friday, where he will sign his "big, beautiful bill" 250 years after the signing of the Declaration of Independence, according to his Truth Social post before the Des Moines rally.

US House of Representatives passed Trump's "big and beautiful" spending and tax bill03.07.25, 22:10

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

