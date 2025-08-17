Trump announces "great progress" in relations with Russia
Kyiv • UNN
US President Donald Trump announced a "significant shift" in relations with Russia and urged to follow the news. This comes amid his proposal to Ukraine to exchange territories for peace after meeting with Putin.
Details
Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned
Recall
After meeting with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump proposed a plan to European leaders to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unoccupied territories to Russia. This plan, which involves abandoning a ceasefire, will be discussed with Zelenskyy on Monday at the White House.