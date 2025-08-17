Trump announces "great progress" in relations with Russia

US President Donald Trump announced a "significant shift" in relations with Russia and urged to follow further news, writes UNN with reference to the American leader's post on Truth Social.

Details

Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned - he wrote.

Recall

After meeting with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump proposed a plan to European leaders to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unoccupied territories to Russia. This plan, which involves abandoning a ceasefire, will be discussed with Zelenskyy on Monday at the White House.