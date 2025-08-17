Trump announces "great progress" in relations with Russia

$41.450.00
48.440.00
ukenru
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 11158 views
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 20538 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 106009 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 69847 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 71388 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62513 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52118 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247017 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213916 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168381 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+26°
5.3m/s
41%
746mm
Popular news
Weather forecast: where it will rain in Ukraine on SundayPhotoAugust 17, 03:59 AM • 11619 views
Enemy losses: Ukrainian defenders eliminated 900 occupiers in a day - General StaffAugust 17, 04:35 AM • 8686 views
ISW: Ukraine needs international security guarantees and peacekeepers to deter Russian aggressionAugust 17, 04:54 AM • 9310 views
The Telegraph: Trump and Putin offer Ukraine a "terrible" deal, but there may be no better oneAugust 17, 05:28 AM • 7980 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 7106 views
Publications
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 20553 views
Corrupt Official in Power: How Kuzminykh Avoids Conviction, Lives at Taxpayers' Expense, and Promotes Initiatives Unfavorable to Ukrainians
Exclusive
August 15, 11:14 AM • 354125 views
Mi-8s destroy Russian drones, and their repair will be controlled by a company from the orbit of the Russian military-industrial complex - whose benefit is this decision?August 15, 10:28 AM • 306825 views
It won't be a turning point: political scientist named possible scenarios for Trump-Putin meeting
Exclusive
August 15, 09:48 AM • 310466 views
Festive table for the Dormition of the Theotokos: a selection of proven pie recipesPhotoAugust 15, 07:14 AM • 317394 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Child
Ursula von der Leyen
Keir Starmer
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Alaska
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Charles III modernized Sandringham: solar energy powers the entire estate and part of the national grid11:21 AM • 3344 views
"The Devil Wears Prada" sequel: it became known who will play the new husband of editor-in-chief Miranda Priestly07:47 AM • 7158 views
In the USA, a woman found a white diamond worth almost $30,000 in a diamond parkPhotoVideoAugust 16, 07:05 AM • 51463 views
Record Martian meteorite for $5.3 million and its sale provoked an international scandalAugust 16, 03:37 AM • 42979 views
Actor Tom Cruise declined Trump's invitation to the Kennedy Center HonorsAugust 15, 08:50 PM • 111875 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Shahed-136
Truth Social
T-90
BM-21 "Grad"

Trump announces "great progress" in relations with Russia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 238 views

US President Donald Trump announced a "significant shift" in relations with Russia and urged to follow the news. This comes amid his proposal to Ukraine to exchange territories for peace after meeting with Putin.

Trump announces "great progress" in relations with Russia

US President Donald Trump announced a "significant shift" in relations with Russia and urged to follow further news, writes UNN with reference to the American leader's post on Truth Social.

Details

Big progress on Russia. Stay tuned

- he wrote.

Recall

After meeting with Putin in Alaska, US President Donald Trump proposed a plan to European leaders to end the war in Ukraine by transferring unoccupied territories to Russia. This plan, which involves abandoning a ceasefire, will be discussed with Zelenskyy on Monday at the White House.

Alona Utkina

PoliticsNews of the World
Vladimir Putin
Alaska
Truth Social
White House
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
United States
Ukraine