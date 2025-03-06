Trump announced significant progress with Ukraine and Russia over the past two days
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump reported significant progress in negotiations with Ukraine and Russia over the past two days. At the same time, the Trump administration is considering the possibility of revoking the legal status for 240,000 Ukrainian refugees in the USA.
US President Donald Trump stated that significant progress has been made with Ukraine and Russia over the past two days, reports UNN citing Clash Report.
We have made significant progress with Russia and Ukraine over the past two days
In addition, the American leader noted that he will soon make a decision regarding the temporary protected status for Ukrainians.
The White House called the information about the possible cancellation of protection for about 240,000 Ukrainians a "fake"06.03.25, 17:48 • 21964 views
Supplement
Earlier, Reuters reported that the administration of US President Donald Trump plans to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the war of Russia against Ukraine, which could potentially lead to expedited deportation, citing a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter.
US-Ukraine talks will begin on March 11 in Saudi Arabia - Fox News06.03.25, 19:12 • 145977 views