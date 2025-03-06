The White House called the information about the possible cancellation of protection for about 240,000 Ukrainians a "fake"
Kyiv • UNN
The White House spokesperson called the Reuters information about the possible cancellation of legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians a fake. According to her, no decision on this matter has been made yet.
White House spokesperson Levitt responded to Reuters' report about the possible cancellation of temporary legal status for 240,000 Ukrainians, calling it a "fake." She stated that no decision has been made at this time. She wrote this on social media platform X, reports UNN.
This is yet more fake news from Reuters, based on anonymous sources who have no idea what they are talking about. No decision has been made at this time
Supplement
Earlier, Reuters reported that the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump plans to revoke the temporary legal status of about 240,000 Ukrainians who fled the war with Russia against Ukraine, which could potentially lead to expedited deportation, citing a senior Trump official and three sources familiar with the matter.