Trump announced one-time payments of $90 for more than 20 million Americans

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a one-time payment of $90 for more than 20 million Americans enrolled in the Medicare health insurance program. Reuters reported this, writes UNN.

President Donald Trump said the U.S. government would send a one-time payment of $90 to more than 20 million Americans enrolled in Medicare — a health insurance program for older people — the statement said.

Late Friday evening, Trump said on social media that the payments would be made from the Medicare Improvement Fund. According to him, Congress allocated $2 billion to the fund to improve the Medicare program, which operates on a fee-for-service basis.

These funds are intended to help offset the cost of monthly insurance premiums

The White House published some details of Trump's plan on its website, noting that most older people eligible for the payment would receive it as a direct transfer of $90 in early October.

Those who do not use direct deposits will receive a check, which will also be sent in early October to the mailing address registered with Medicare, the White House said.

The publication notes that this announcement was another in a series of financial promises that the Republican leader is making to voters ahead of the November midterm elections, in which control of Congress will be decided.

At present, Trump's Republican Party has a slim majority in both the Senate and the House of Representatives, but his approval rating has been low because of his actions regarding the high cost of living for Americans during the war between the United States and Israel with Iran, which caused oil and gas prices to rise.

Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if the Republicans win the election