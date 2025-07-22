Trump announced a trade deal between the US and the Philippines: what it entails

US President Donald Trump states that the US and the Philippines have concluded a trade agreement between the two countries, reports UNN with reference to Sky News.

Details

The agreement was concluded after the US president met today at the White House with his Philippine counterpart Ferdinand Marcos Jr., hinting at the possibility of a "big trade deal" between Washington and Manila.

Announcing the deal on his Truth Social platform, Trump stated that the Philippines would pay a 19% tariff rate, and that the two countries would further "cooperate together militarily."

