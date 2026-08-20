Trump announced a "devastating economic operation" against Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the U.S. would increase financial pressure on Iran, as a deal to end the war remains deadlocked, UNN writes, citing CNN.

Details

Trump said on Truth Social that the U.S. would launch "the most devastating economic operation ever conducted against any country."

The U.S. president provided no further details about the economic operation or what measures it would entail.

Trump also noted that the economic consequences would apply to any "country that allows its financial institutions, businesses, airports, or government entities to provide any lifeline to Iran."

"Oil smuggling, swap lines, money transfers, exchange offices, vessel registries, shell companies — all of this must stop now," Trump continued. "You know who you are."

Earlier, Trump said that the "situation" with Iran "had been so good," telling reporters that talks could resume "maybe at some point."

Later, he responded to a question about potential sanctions at an event at the White House.

"Well, we have things that we could put under sanctions," Trump said. "We have very draconian sanctions, and we will see what happens."

Trump says the situation with Iran is "extremely good"