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Trump says the situation with Iran is "extremely good"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2838 views

Trump said the situation with Iran was good and that talks had been suspended. The Strait of Hormuz remains a key flashpoint.

Trump says the situation with Iran is "extremely good"

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the situation with Iran is "good" "right now," as he paused U.S. talks with Tehran, while the Strait of Hormuz remains a key point of tension in the war, UNN reports, citing CNN.

"Right now, I think the situation is so good," Trump told reporters, suggesting that talks could resume "at some point."

Trump stated that preventing Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons is the main goal of the United States17.08.26, 15:14 • 4630 views

Trump again reaffirmed his claim that the United States "owns" and "fully controls" the Strait of Hormuz.

The strait has become a key bargaining chip in the war with Iran, which has effectively blocked this strategically important waterway since the hostilities began in late February, disrupting the main route for the global oil supply.

"They launch drones from time to time," Trump said, referring to Iran's actions disrupting traffic through the strait. "But not all of them will be able to get through it."

Trump said that the United States has no talks with Iran scheduled.18.08.26, 17:46 • 4860 views

Trump has repeatedly stated that his priority is preventing Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, as his administration continues to weigh its next steps in the conflict.

The president's comments came a day after he apparently changed his position by calling on administration officials to stop negotiations with Iran, according to a U.S. government official.

Antonina Tumanova

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