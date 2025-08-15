Trump and Putin met in Alaska

US President Donald Trump and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin met at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska, UNN reports.

Trump and Putin exited their planes.

After which Trump and Putin shook hands.

The leaders shook hands twice and got into the same car.

Addition

At Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska, a stage has been prepared on the runway for Trump and Putin.

A red carpet has been laid out in the shape of the letter G, so that the leaders can descend onto a platform with the inscription "ALASKA 2025".

A European diplomat stated that the arrival of the Kremlin head Vladimir Putin on the red carpet would be "hard to stomach."

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that two more representatives from the Russian side would participate in the "three-on-three" negotiations.