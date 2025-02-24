Trump adviser: Ukraine's accession to NATO is not on the table
Kyiv • UNN
Mike Waltz said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not currently under consideration. This followed Zelenskyy's statement that he was ready to leave office in exchange for membership in the Alliance.
US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not being considered at this stage. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.
This is not on the table. I don't see the US allowing Ukraine to join NATO,
"We are fully committed to NATO as a whole, to our Article 5 treaty agreements with other NATO countries, but security guarantees for Ukraine are a different conversation," Waltz continued.
In particular, Waltz comment came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to step down as the country's leader.
Recall
On February 23, during the "Ukraine. The Year 2025", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to resign from the presidency and offered to exchange it for NATO membership.