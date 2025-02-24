US National Security Advisor Mike Waltz said that Ukraine's accession to NATO is not being considered at this stage. This was reported by CNN, according to UNN.

This is not on the table. I don't see the US allowing Ukraine to join NATO, - Waltz said on Monday.

"We are fully committed to NATO as a whole, to our Article 5 treaty agreements with other NATO countries, but security guarantees for Ukraine are a different conversation," Waltz continued.

In particular, Waltz comment came after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was ready to step down as the country's leader.

Recall

On February 23, during the "Ukraine. The Year 2025", President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his readiness to resign from the presidency and offered to exchange it for NATO membership.