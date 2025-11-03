Trump administration cuts food program payments despite court ruling

$42.080.01
Tomorrow, power will be cut off in a number of regions of Ukraine: when and how many queues
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
A pre-trial restraint measure has been chosen for the judge who caused a fatal road accident in Prykarpattia
Smells of the Soviet past: economist explained why the number of pharmacies in Ukraine should not be reduced
What about the EU aid to Ukraine in the coming years and is there a connection with the IMF - the European Commission's response
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Why power outage schedules can change during the day: the Ministry of Energy provided an explanation
Child vaccination rates in Ukraine remain below recommended levels
Zelenskyy signed a law on booking defense industry workers with military registration problems: what are the new rules
General Staff confirms damage to Saratov oil refinery and Russian army logistics facilities in Luhansk region
The active cleansing of the north of Pokrovsk from the occupiers continues, the situation in Myrnohrad is not threatening - 7th Airborne Assault Corps
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Ukrainian Navy destroyed elite special forces unit of the Russian Federation on one of the drilling rigs: video
Belarus announced the readiness of peacekeepers to be deployed to Ukraine
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
What you can save on when raising a child during wartime: life hacks for mothers of children aged 0 to 16
Exclusive
04:38 PM • 25831 views
Undeclared cohabitant and a ring worth 700,000 hryvnias: NACP must check the lifestyle of acting rector of SBITU Andriy Kudryashov
Exclusive
November 3, 02:12 PM • 31341 views
Bank hotlines: how to call Oschadbank, PrivatBank, Sense Bank or Monobank
Where to find the power outage schedule in 2025: useful tips
Bilchuk and "Rostec": how the head of the State Aviation Service opened the way for a company with Russian ties to the repair documentation of Ukrainian helicopters
Kim Kardashian doubted the moon landing. NASA responded
Sydney Sweeney appeared at NASCAR race after argument with ex-fiancé
Britney Spears disappears from Instagram after series of posts about ex-husband
Demi Moore, Paris Hilton, and Kristen Wiig stunned in "naked" looks at the LACMA Art+Film Gala
TV presenter Lesia Nikitiuk and her fiancé baptized their son
The Diplomat

Trump administration cuts food program payments despite court ruling

Kyiv • UNN

 • 856 views

The Trump administration will fund only half of the US food assistance program (SNAP) payments in November, despite a court ruling for full funding. This affects about 42 million Americans who will receive only half of their usual benefits.

Trump administration cuts food program payments despite court ruling

The Donald Trump administration has stated that payments under the US food assistance program (SNAP) in November will be funded by only half – despite a court decision that ordered the resumption of full funding during the government "shutdown." This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration told a federal court that it would comply with a court order to restore funding for the food assistance program at only 50% of the usual amount. As explained by the US Department of Agriculture, the government will allocate $4.65 billion from the SNAP reserve fund, but will not use other sources to fully cover the payments.

Vance assured that the US would pay military salaries despite the government shutdown28.10.25, 22:30 • 8478 views

Officials warned that it could take several weeks or even months for some states to recalculate and disburse funds.

The administration's decision drew criticism from human rights organizations.

It shouldn't take a court order to force our president to provide essential nutrition. We are glad that we forced the administration to return the funds it withheld from 42 million people in America who depend on these payments. 

– said Sky Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, which represents the plaintiffs in the case.

Longest shutdown in history: US Senate again rejected bill to reopen government28.10.25, 23:33 • 5611 views

Chief Justice John McConnell previously ordered the government to fully fund SNAP, using reserve funds or other sources, including customs revenue. However, the White House refused to do so, stating that such a move would "deviate from congressional intent" and risk a shortage of funds for child nutrition programs.

Currently, about 42 million Americans in 22 million households remain at risk of receiving only half of their usual food assistance.

States sue Trump administration over food aid suspension28.10.25, 21:02 • 4523 views

Stepan Haftko

PoliticsNews of the World
State budget
United States Congress
White House
Bloomberg L.P.
Donald Trump
United States