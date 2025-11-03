Trump administration cuts food program payments despite court ruling

The Donald Trump administration has stated that payments under the US food assistance program (SNAP) in November will be funded by only half – despite a court decision that ordered the resumption of full funding during the government "shutdown." This is stated in the Bloomberg material, writes UNN.

Details

The Trump administration told a federal court that it would comply with a court order to restore funding for the food assistance program at only 50% of the usual amount. As explained by the US Department of Agriculture, the government will allocate $4.65 billion from the SNAP reserve fund, but will not use other sources to fully cover the payments.

Officials warned that it could take several weeks or even months for some states to recalculate and disburse funds.

The administration's decision drew criticism from human rights organizations.

It shouldn't take a court order to force our president to provide essential nutrition. We are glad that we forced the administration to return the funds it withheld from 42 million people in America who depend on these payments. – said Sky Perryman, president of Democracy Forward, which represents the plaintiffs in the case.

Chief Justice John McConnell previously ordered the government to fully fund SNAP, using reserve funds or other sources, including customs revenue. However, the White House refused to do so, stating that such a move would "deviate from congressional intent" and risk a shortage of funds for child nutrition programs.

Currently, about 42 million Americans in 22 million households remain at risk of receiving only half of their usual food assistance.

