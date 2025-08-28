Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, President of Portugal, made a sensational accusation, stating that White House chief Donald Trump is a Soviet or Russian agent. He made this statement while speaking at a youth training event in his country, AL.com reports, writes UNN.

Details

"The president of the most powerful global superpower is objectively a Soviet or Russian asset. He acts as an agent," de Sousa said.

Trump's foreign policy, according to the Portuguese president, is unusual. Russia benefits from the president's approach to the war in Ukraine.

"I argue that objectively, the new American leadership is strategically beneficial to the Russian Federation," he said.

Is Trump a Russian agent?

The publication writes that there is no evidence that Trump is a Russian agent, but former FBI employee Andrew McCabe, whom Trump fired during his first term, said that Trump's behavior opens up such a possibility for him.

I don't know if I would characterize it as a recruited, knowledgeable agent in the sense that people in the intelligence community think of that term. But I do think that Donald Trump has given us many reasons to question his approach to the problem of Russia in the United States, and I think his approach to interacting with Vladimir Putin, whether it's phone calls, face-to-face meetings, what he has publicly said about Putin – all of this raises significant questions - McCabe said in 2024, according to The Guardian.

Addition

White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated that US President Donald Trump was displeased with Russia's strikes on Kyiv last night, but was not surprised by these strikes.