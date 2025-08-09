Trucks allowed to move during curfew in two regions

In Odesa and Mykolaiv regions, heavy vehicles are allowed to move during curfew hours. This was reported by the State Service of Ukraine for Transport Safety (Uktransbezpeka), writes UNN.

Details

Mykolaiv Regional State Administration announced that temporarily, until September 10, 2025, during periods of prolonged hot weather, cargo transport will be allowed to move on the region's roads even during curfew hours. This permit will be valid provided there is no real threat to life, human safety, public or state interests.

To ensure unhindered movement, drivers and carriers must have accompanying documents for the cargo and present them upon request of authorized persons.

In the case of night transportation of goods in Odesa region, a special pass must be obtained in advance, Uktransbezpeka notes.

