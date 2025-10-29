Truck with aggressive monkeys overturned in the USA: police warned residents about the danger

In the US, a truck carrying monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans overturned on a highway in Mississippi. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, after the accident that occurred north of Heidelberg, several rhesus macaques escaped into populated areas. The monkeys are reported to be aggressive towards people - local residents were warned to be careful.

Later, reports emerged that all but one of the monkeys "were destroyed."

Recall

In June of this year, a visitor to a zoo in the Netherlands accidentally dropped her phone into the baboon enclosure. Employees returned the smartphone to its owner "completely destroyed" and with "seven videos" filmed by the monkeys.

These videos went viral: in the footage, the baboons examined themselves on the screen of someone else's smartphone, teased and mocked each other.