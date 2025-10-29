$42.080.01
Exclusive
02:53 PM • 7444 views
In Irpin, a cat died after a probable shooting: police are investigating the incident
Exclusive
12:54 PM • 33978 views
Acting Rector of DSTU Andriy Kudryashov "forgot" to declare cohabitant and expensive gifts: what NACP should checkPhoto
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 25808 views
Illegal gambling activities: since the beginning of this year, as many cases have been sent to court as in the entire year 2024
11:54 AM • 43345 views
New trade rules between Ukraine and the EU come into force today: which quotas for agricultural products will increasePhoto
October 29, 09:51 AM • 26745 views
The enemy is not in Myrnohrad - "East" troop grouping
Exclusive
October 29, 07:00 AM • 72214 views
Stroke is getting "younger": what you need to know about the symptoms and prevention of the disease
October 29, 06:50 AM • 47901 views
"This is not about negligence, but about criminal negligence": Prosecutor General Kravchenko confirmed suspicion against TrukhanovVideo
October 28, 08:10 PM • 46993 views
Truhanov served with notice of suspicion - source
October 28, 04:50 PM • 114219 views
Cherkasy and Kyiv are still on their way to warmth: where in Ukraine are they already warming up, and where are they not?
Exclusive
October 28, 02:36 PM • 59252 views
Almost 250 Kyiv educational institutions damaged by war: how many have already been restored
Truck with aggressive monkeys overturned in the USA: police warned residents about the danger

Kyiv • UNN

 • 886 views

The truck was transporting rhesus macaques from Tulane University - several monkeys escaped. Local residents were warned about the animals' aggressiveness, and all but one of the monkeys were killed.

Truck with aggressive monkeys overturned in the USA: police warned residents about the danger

In the US, a truck carrying monkeys from Tulane University in New Orleans overturned on a highway in Mississippi. This is reported by UNN with reference to Fox News.

Details

According to the Jasper County Sheriff's Office, after the accident that occurred north of Heidelberg, several rhesus macaques escaped into populated areas. The monkeys are reported to be aggressive towards people - local residents were warned to be careful.

Later, reports emerged that all but one of the monkeys "were destroyed."

Recall

In June of this year, a visitor to a zoo in the Netherlands accidentally dropped her phone into the baboon enclosure. Employees returned the smartphone to its owner "completely destroyed" and with "seven videos" filmed by the monkeys.

These videos went viral: in the footage, the baboons examined themselves on the screen of someone else's smartphone, teased and mocked each other.

Yevhen Ustimenko

News of the WorldEvents
Animals
Technology
Road traffic accident
Fox News
Netherlands
United States