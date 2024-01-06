Truck traffic restored: Polish farmers unblock Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint

Polish farmers have completed the blockade in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, truck traffic has resumed, UNN reports with reference to the State Border Guard Service.

According to the information received from the Border Guard of the Republic of Poland, today at 21:00 the protest action in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint ended - the statement reads.

According to the border guards, the registration and passage of trucks entering Ukraine is carried out as usual.

Currently, 650 trucks are waiting to enter Ukraine in front of the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint, the SBGS summarized.

The border with Ukraine will be unblocked: the Polish government has reached an agreement with farmers