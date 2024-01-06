The border with Ukraine will be unblocked: the Polish government has reached an agreement with farmers

Polish farmers have stopped the strike and will unblock the Medyka-Shehyni checkpoint. This was reported by the governor of the Podkarpackie Voivodeship, Teresa Kubas-Gul, UNN reports with reference to Polsat news.

According to the newspaper, officials and protesters signed an agreement to lift the blockade.

Polish Minister of Agriculture Czeslaw Siekerski promised to meet all the demands of the farmers. The demands included the launch of corn subsidies in the amount of PLN 1 million, an increase in liquidity loans by PLN 2.5 billion, and maintaining the level of agricultural tax at the level of 2023.

"After the signing of the agreement, the protest at the Medina checkpoint is suspended for the period necessary to implement legal and notification changes and for the time necessary to implement additional changes," the agreement says.

