Tropical storm Trami killed dozens of people in the Philippines
At least 26 people have died as a result of Tropical Storm Trami in the Philippines. The disaster caused widespread flooding on the island of Luzon, leaving 7 million people without electricity.
The disaster left behind serious destruction. Seven million people were forced to temporarily lose power. According to the latest reports, the death toll from Trami is rising.
Tropical storm Trami has wreaked havoc in the Philippines, killing at least 26 people. The water level on the main island of Luzon is now up to a meter high - and the death toll is rising.
According to media reports, the storm began early Thursday morning. Soon after, authorities were forced to launch a rescue operation, using motorboats to reach villagers trapped by the flood.
Many sought shelter on rooftops, while others were stranded as the water continued to arrive.
In response to the developing disaster, the Philippine government also closed schools and offices across the island of Luzon on the second day. Exceptions were made for those who were needed to respond to the disaster.
The storm hit Isabela province after 12.00 pm on Thursday, bringing with it sustained winds of up to 96 km/h, with gusts of over 160 km/h. At dawn, the storm reached Aguinaldo in Ifugao Province and is forecast to move westward into the South China Sea later in the day.
