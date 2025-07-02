Triumphant return after a year-long break: Derevyanchenko defeated Ramos by TKO

In the USA, at the "Texas Troubadour Theatre" arena in Nashville, Tennessee, Ukrainian Serhii Derevianchenko defeated American boxer Jeremy Ramos in a spectacular fight.

UNN reports with reference to RTFight.

Details

Ukrainian boxer Serhii Derevianchenko, after a year-long absence from high-level fights, successfully fought American Jeremy Ramos, winning by technical knockout in this bout.

Serhii Derevianchenko (16-6, 11 KOs) had his previous fight in August 2024. Then the Ukrainian fought Frenchman Christian Mbilli, but lost by unanimous decision of the judges.

In the new fight, the Ukrainian controlled the advantage. He managed to make Jeremy Ramos (14-16, 4 KOs) spend 5 rounds defending "second number". In the sixth round, the Ukrainian boxer solidified his advantage with knockdowns. In particular, Derevianchenko forced his opponent to take a knee for the second time after a series of uppercuts. Subsequently, the referee stopped the fight. Derevianchenko's victory was recorded due to technical knockout.

Recall

Famous Ukrainian athlete, boxer Vasyl Lomachenko announced his retirement. Ukrainian boxer Vladyslav Karpachov was brutally murdered in Hryshyne village in Donetsk region.

"Natural stage": Usyk's team commented for the first time on the breakup with long-time promoter Krasyuk