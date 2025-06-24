"Natural stage": Usyk's team commented for the first time on the breakup with long-time promoter Krasyuk

The team of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk made the first statement about the termination of cooperation between the undisputed world champion and long-time promoter Oleksandr Krassyuk. This was reported by talkSPORT.com, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Usyk turned professional with Krassyuk's K2 Promotions promotional company back in 2013 after winning gold at the London Olympics.

According to Serhiy Lapin, head of Usyk's team and CEO of the Ready to Fight platform, "this is a natural stage" that many boxers have gone through.

Like Mayweather, De La Hoya, Pacquiao, and Alvarez before him, Usyk has reached a point where it's time to build something of his own. He has a strong professional team that has long taken over key areas - from training to brand development - said Lapin.

He emphasized that this decision was "thoughtful, conflict-free, and made with respect for shared experience and an understanding that everyone eventually goes their own way."

"This news is particularly shocking, considering that Krassyuk was present at the press conference for the Usyk – Dubois II fight presentation in April," the publication points out.

Recall

It recently became known that Oleksandr Krassyuk, CEO of the K2 Promotions promotional company, terminated cooperation with the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. According to Krassyuk, his cooperation with Usyk was "an incredible journey - 12 years of incredible success."

World heavyweight boxing champions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois, will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury