"Natural stage": Usyk's team commented for the first time on the breakup with long-time promoter Krasyuk

$41.830.15
48.200.34
ukenru
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 05:50 PM • 14670 views
Naftogaz won arbitration against Gazprom for 1.37 billion dollars
June 23, 04:46 PM • 64725 views
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandal
Exclusive
June 23, 02:03 PM • 88788 views
Chernyshov stated that he had received a notice of suspicion (video)
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128836 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
June 23, 12:56 PM • 74723 views
The SBU revealed details of the preparation of two assassination attempts on Zelenskyy: one was planned on the territory of the OP, and the other - at Rzeszów Airport
June 23, 12:19 PM • 134848 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measures
Exclusive
June 23, 08:45 AM • 66712 views
Patients have not yet seen lower drug prices; reforms are just beginning – Director of the Patients of Ukraine Charitable Foundation
June 23, 07:05 AM • 107304 views
Zelenskyy reacts to night attack by Russia: plans to discuss defense and new steps to pressure Russia today in Britain
June 23, 06:23 AM • 67913 views
339 out of 352 drones and 15 out of 16 missiles were neutralized during night Russian attack over Ukraine
Exclusive
June 22, 04:24 PM • 95946 views
New Moon in Cancer, Mars in Virgo, and Mercury in Leo: Astrological forecast for June 23–29
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+16°
2.9m/s
70%
746mm
Popular news
Qatar temporarily closed its airspace – Ministry of Foreign AffairsJune 23, 04:52 PM • 2886 views
Iran launched missile strikes on US military bases in Qatar and Iraq - MediaJune 23, 05:08 PM • 4066 views
Kyiv hit: infrastructure in Shevchenkivskyi district severely damagedJune 23, 05:45 PM • 10933 views
Bail posted for ex-head of Ternopil Regional Council HolovkoJune 23, 08:08 PM • 3746 views
Trump reacted to Medvedev's nuclear threats. The former president of the Russian Federation had to make excusesJune 23, 08:10 PM • 4444 views
Publications
Nazarii Husakov - a mortally ill man who needs help, or a runaway con artist: details of a high-profile scandalJune 23, 04:46 PM • 64725 views
Coincidence or conspiracy? Tymoshenko's party blocked the signing of the ARMA reform billJune 23, 01:36 PM • 100581 views
Pills for export: how "Darnitsa" conquers markets while medicines in Ukraine become more expensive
Exclusive
June 23, 12:57 PM • 128836 views
NATO prepares for historic summit: where it will take place, agenda and security measuresJune 23, 12:19 PM • 134848 views
Senior school reform: what awaits rural schools from 2026 onwardsJune 21, 07:00 AM • 365175 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Keir Starmer
Mark Rutte
Andriy Yermak
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Qatar
Iraq
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ezra Miller prepares for a cinematic comeback with a new film by Lynne RamsayJune 23, 02:13 PM • 48749 views
The Punisher to play alongside Spider-Man: What is known about the new Marvel movieJune 21, 11:04 PM • 130604 views
Five unusual comedies: what to watch in your free timeJune 21, 06:14 PM • 255368 views
Armani to miss Milan Fashion Week for the first time after hospital stayJune 21, 11:41 AM • 125879 views
The last BTS member, Suga, completed military service amid expectations of a reunionJune 21, 07:34 AM • 125297 views
Actual
The Times
S-400 missile system
Truth Social
Tomahawk (missile family)
BM-21 "Grad"

"Natural stage": Usyk's team commented for the first time on the breakup with long-time promoter Krasyuk

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

Oleksandr Usyk's team confirmed the termination of the boxer's cooperation with promoter Oleksandr Krasyuk, calling it a "natural stage." This decision was "thoughtful and conflict-free," despite Krasyuk's presence at the Usyk – Dubois II fight press conference.

"Natural stage": Usyk's team commented for the first time on the breakup with long-time promoter Krasyuk

The team of Ukrainian boxer Oleksandr Usyk made the first statement about the termination of cooperation between the undisputed world champion and long-time promoter Oleksandr Krassyuk. This was reported by talkSPORT.com, informs UNN.

Details

The publication reminds that Usyk turned professional with Krassyuk's K2 Promotions promotional company back in 2013 after winning gold at the London Olympics.

According to Serhiy Lapin, head of Usyk's team and CEO of the Ready to Fight platform, "this is a natural stage" that many boxers have gone through.

Like Mayweather, De La Hoya, Pacquiao, and Alvarez before him, Usyk has reached a point where it's time to build something of his own. He has a strong professional team that has long taken over key areas - from training to brand development

- said Lapin.

He emphasized that this decision was "thoughtful, conflict-free, and made with respect for shared experience and an understanding that everyone eventually goes their own way."

"This news is particularly shocking, considering that Krassyuk was present at the press conference for the Usyk – Dubois II fight presentation in April," the publication points out.

Recall

It recently became known that Oleksandr Krassyuk, CEO of the K2 Promotions promotional company, terminated cooperation with the WBC, WBO, WBA, and IBO world heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk. According to Krassyuk, his cooperation with Usyk was "an incredible journey - 12 years of incredible success."

World heavyweight boxing champions, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk and Briton Daniel Dubois, will hold their second face-to-face fight on July 19 in London. All four main heavyweight belts will be at stake: the Ukrainian currently holds the WBA, WBC, and WBO titles, while Dubois holds the IBF championship.

"No problem": Usyk is ready for a third fight with Fury14.05.25, 06:07 • 3224 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9