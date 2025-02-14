ukenru
Tripling nuclear energy by 2050 is possible - Grossi

Tripling nuclear energy by 2050 is possible - Grossi

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 23952 views

The head of the IAEA, Rafael Grossi, said it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050. The key factors are the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security, especially in the context of refusing Russian gas.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, believes that it is possible to triple nuclear power by 2050 if two key factors are taken into account: the attitude of countries to climate change and energy security. He stated this during the Munich Security Conference, UNN reports.

We can, if we take into account two factors other than numbers, which are more ambitious than anything else. Two factors come together here. One is, of course, the attitude of countries towards climate change. There may be debates about this, but important decisions have been and are being made based on the perceptions of different countries on this issue, along with views on energy security that we did not have before,

- Grossi explained.

According to Mr. Grossi, the current geopolitical situation, in particular due to reduced dependence on Russian gas, is contributing to the growth of interest in nuclear energy, especially in Central and Eastern Europe. He noted that countries are replacing old nuclear reactors and actively building new ones, including small modular reactors.

So, we see this as a trend that will take place. Our estimates are that we see at least a doubling, tripling may be a little bit more difficult,

- explained the head of the IAEA.

Ukraine may receive two nuclear units in record time - Kolisnyk11.02.25, 19:43 • 44265 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

News of the World
rafael-grossiRafael Grossi
international-atomic-energy-agencyInternational Atomic Energy Agency

