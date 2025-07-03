$41.810.01
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
10:48 AM • 3321 views
Trump and Zelensky to talk on Friday - FT
Exclusive
09:27 AM • 14022 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
08:45 AM • 41748 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Exclusive
07:48 AM • 30425 views
About a hundred buildings damaged as a result of an explosion in Zhytomyr region
Exclusive
06:58 AM • 37056 views
Explosion in Zhytomyr region: violation of safety rules at agricultural enterprise considered probable cause
Exclusive
06:55 AM • 32195 views
Law enforcement officers are conducting searches at the home of a Volyn Oblast Council deputy in a case concerning the illegal transportation of men abroad
Exclusive
06:19 AM • 26410 views
Sun allergy: doctor spoke about symptoms and causes
July 2, 06:14 PM • 49302 views
In the USA, a Republican senator demands that Trump explain to Congress the suspension of aid to Ukraine
Exclusive
July 2, 02:12 PM • 164371 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
July 2, 01:11 PM • 93749 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
Trilogy: Fury challenged Usyk to a third rematch, named date and place

Kyiv • UNN

 • 362 views

Former world champion Tyson Fury challenged Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, scheduling it for April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London. Usyk confirmed his readiness for the "trilogy."

Trilogy: Fury challenged Usyk to a third rematch, named date and place

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury challenged Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, after Usyk had already secured two victories over the Briton. Fury specified the exact location and date of the fight – April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London, writes UNN with reference to the page of the British boxer on Instagram.

Details

April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium, trilogy

- Fury wrote on social media, adding a photo with Usyk.

The boxer had previously stated that he was ready to return to the ring only for a rematch with the Ukrainian. His promoter Frank Warren also confirmed that the "rabbit hunt" was beginning, referring to Usyk.

World heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury.

Trilogy? No problem. I'm ready. Fight at Old Trafford? Yes, no problem

- said the Ukrainian boxer.


Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

Sports
Oleksandr Usyk
London
Tesla
