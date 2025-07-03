Trilogy: Fury challenged Usyk to a third rematch, named date and place

Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury challenged Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, after Usyk had already secured two victories over the Briton. Fury specified the exact location and date of the fight – April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London, writes UNN with reference to the page of the British boxer on Instagram.

Details

April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium, trilogy - Fury wrote on social media, adding a photo with Usyk.

The boxer had previously stated that he was ready to return to the ring only for a rematch with the Ukrainian. His promoter Frank Warren also confirmed that the "rabbit hunt" was beginning, referring to Usyk.

World heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury.

Trilogy? No problem. I'm ready. Fight at Old Trafford? Yes, no problem - said the Ukrainian boxer.



