Trilogy: Fury challenged Usyk to a third rematch, named date and place
Kyiv • UNN
Former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury challenged Ukrainian champion Oleksandr Usyk to a third fight, after Usyk had already secured two victories over the Briton. Fury specified the exact location and date of the fight – April 18, 2026, at Wembley Stadium in London, writes UNN with reference to the page of the British boxer on Instagram.
Details
April 18, 2026, Wembley Stadium, trilogy
The boxer had previously stated that he was ready to return to the ring only for a rematch with the Ukrainian. His promoter Frank Warren also confirmed that the "rabbit hunt" was beginning, referring to Usyk.
World heavyweight boxing champion, Ukrainian Oleksandr Usyk made a statement regarding a possible third fight with Briton Tyson Fury.
Trilogy? No problem. I'm ready. Fight at Old Trafford? Yes, no problem