Exclusive
07:43 AM • 3268 views
Was Kyiv ready for blackouts? The prosecutor's office reported on criminal proceedings investigating the actions of capital officials
January 25, 06:28 PM • 17174 views
MP Orest Salamakha died in a car accident near Lviv
January 25, 04:32 PM • 27880 views
The situation in Kyiv remains extremely difficult - KlymenkoPhoto
January 25, 04:17 PM • 24907 views
Document on bilateral security guarantees with the US is 100% ready - Zelenskyy
January 25, 03:48 PM • 23486 views
Ranking of the world's strongest armies: Ukraine ranked 20th
January 25, 12:24 PM • 19843 views
Ukraine celebrates the Day of the SBU Cybersecurity Department: the key battle continues "in digital"
January 25, 11:02 AM • 17565 views
Zelenskyy discussed energy support and defense cooperation with the President of LithuaniaPhotoVideo
January 25, 10:05 AM • 16547 views
Russia may use chemical weapons of mass destruction in Ukraine if the war reaches a stalemate - Media
Exclusive
January 25, 08:49 AM • 16539 views
The week of future reboot: astrological forecast for January 26 - February 1, 2026
January 24, 06:16 PM • 27498 views
Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist
Publications
Exclusives
Trilateral talks, which began in Abu Dhabi, are to continue next week - Kremlin

Kyiv • UNN

 • 426 views

The Kremlin announced that trilateral contacts, which began in Abu Dhabi, are scheduled to continue next week. The exact date of the meeting is not yet known.

Trilateral talks, which began in Abu Dhabi, are to continue next week - Kremlin

The continuation of the trilateral contacts, which began in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, is scheduled for next week, but there is no exact date yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"It (the continuation of contacts) is scheduled for next week. I cannot give the exact date now," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also stated that "it would be a mistake to expect" "high results" from the first trilateral contacts.

"This is a very complex substance, complex issues on the agenda. But the very fact that these contacts began in a constructive manner can be assessed positively. But there is very serious work ahead," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the territorial part of the "Anchorage formula" is fundamental for Russia. He noted that the Kremlin will not publicly discuss individual provisions of the "Anchorage formula."

Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist24.01.26, 20:16 • 27498 views

Julia Shramko

PoliticsNews of the World
War in Ukraine
State Border of Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
United States
Ukraine