Trilateral talks, which began in Abu Dhabi, are to continue next week - Kremlin

The continuation of the trilateral contacts, which began in Abu Dhabi on January 23-24 with the participation of Ukraine, the United States, and Russia, is scheduled for next week, but there is no exact date yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday, as quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.

Details

"It (the continuation of contacts) is scheduled for next week. I cannot give the exact date now," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman also stated that "it would be a mistake to expect" "high results" from the first trilateral contacts.

"This is a very complex substance, complex issues on the agenda. But the very fact that these contacts began in a constructive manner can be assessed positively. But there is very serious work ahead," Peskov said.

According to Peskov, the territorial part of the "Anchorage formula" is fundamental for Russia. He noted that the Kremlin will not publicly discuss individual provisions of the "Anchorage formula."

Ukraine, Russia, and US talks in Abu Dhabi to resume on February 1 - Axios journalist