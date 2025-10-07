$41.340.11
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 4028 views
Publications
Exclusives
"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi suspended from office

Kyiv • UNN

 • 472 views

Dmytro Zahumennyi, Chief of Staff of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), has been suspended from his position and placed under round-the-clock house arrest. He is suspected of using forged invitations to arrange foreign business trips.

"Traveled" abroad on business trips based on forged invitations: KCSA Chief of Staff Zahumennyi suspended from office

Dmytro Zahumennyi, the head of the KCSA apparatus, suspected of using forged invitations to organize his foreign business trips, has been suspended from his post. The court also placed him under round-the-clock house arrest. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office.

At the request of investigators and prosecutors of the Kyiv City Prosecutor's Office, the Holosiivskyi District Court of Kyiv chose a preventive measure in the form of round-the-clock house arrest and suspended the head of the apparatus of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KCSA) from his post.

- the statement says.

It is noted that the term of the preventive measure and suspension from office is until November 28, 2025.

Addition

Dmytro Zahumennyi, the head of the apparatus of the executive body of the Kyiv City Council (KCSA), was notified of suspicion of using forged documents to organize private trips abroad under the guise of business trips.

In addition, in 2025, the SBI reported suspicion to Zahumennyi, the head of the apparatus of the executive body of the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA), and the former head of one of the capital's utility enterprises.

Anna Murashko

PoliticsKyivCrimes and emergencies
State Border of Ukraine
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv