Transnistria reports a firefight on the border with Ukraine: what do we know

The unrecognized Transnistria reported a shootout on the border with Ukraine, as well as the escape of two "Transnistrian" citizens to Ukrainian territory, UNN reports, citing the "MGB of the PMR".

According to "Transnistrian law enforcement officers," the incident occurred on January 7.

"...an incident with the use of firearms occurred near the Transnistrian-Ukrainian border, after which two Transnistrian citizens were transferred to the territory of Ukraine," the statement said.

The circumstances of the incident are currently being investigated, the MGB added.