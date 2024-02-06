ukenru
Transit of explosives to Russia: the Ukrainian Embassy urges not to politicize the case

Transit of explosives to Russia: the Ukrainian Embassy urges not to politicize the case

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 29667 views

The Embassy of Ukraine urges not to politicize the case of explosives allegedly transported through the territory of Georgia from Odesa to Russia and expresses its readiness to cooperate with the Georgian authorities to clarify the circumstances.

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia has issued a statement on the case of the transportation of explosives through the territory of Georgia, allegedly from Odesa. The diplomatic agency informs that the Ukrainian side is checking the information and is ready to cooperate with Georgia to clarify the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports .

Details

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia calls on Tbilisi to refrain from politicizing the case of the February 5 discovery of explosives transiting through Georgia to the Russian city of Voronezh, allegedly from Odesa.

The diplomatic mission also noted that they are checking the information made public at a briefing by the State Security Service of Georgia.

The Embassy of Ukraine is checking the information provided at the briefing of the State Security Service of Georgia, clarifying all the circumstances, including the reported involvement of Ukrainian citizens in illegal activities. The Embassy expects that the Georgian side will refrain from politicizing this case.

- reads the statement on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia.

"Russia must pay for the damage done": Kuleba discusses use of frozen Russian assets with Portuguese Foreign Minister06.02.24, 13:27 • 24280 views

 It is also stated that the Ukrainian side is ready to cooperate with law enforcement and other competent authorities of Georgia in order to clarify all the circumstances of the case.

We express our interest and readiness for constructive cooperation with law enforcement and other competent authorities of Georgia in order to objectively, impartially and comprehensively clarify all the circumstances of the case, as well as to identify its real organizers

- informs the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia.

Recall

Georgia claims to have prevented the transit of 14 kg of C-4 plastic explosivesthat were allegedly heading from Odesa to Voronezh to carry out terrorist attacks.

UNN also reported that the Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the growing tension between the United States and Iran and its potential regional consequences, as well as the Turkish-American programs on F-16, F-35

Swedish Prosecutor's Office to make a statement on the investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream06.02.24, 15:01 • 72366 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

Politics
lockheed-martin-f-35-lightning-iiLockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
tbilisiTbilisi
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine
iranIran
hruziia-krainaGeorgia
varianty-f-16-fighting-falcon-vid-general-dynamicsF-16 Fighting Falcon
odesaOdesa

