Transit of explosives to Russia: the Ukrainian Embassy urges not to politicize the case

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia has issued a statement on the case of the transportation of explosives through the territory of Georgia, allegedly from Odesa. The diplomatic agency informs that the Ukrainian side is checking the information and is ready to cooperate with Georgia to clarify the circumstances of the incident, UNN reports .

The Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia calls on Tbilisi to refrain from politicizing the case of the February 5 discovery of explosives transiting through Georgia to the Russian city of Voronezh, allegedly from Odesa.

The diplomatic mission also noted that they are checking the information made public at a briefing by the State Security Service of Georgia.

The Embassy of Ukraine is checking the information provided at the briefing of the State Security Service of Georgia, clarifying all the circumstances, including the reported involvement of Ukrainian citizens in illegal activities. The Embassy expects that the Georgian side will refrain from politicizing this case. - reads the statement on the website of the Ukrainian Embassy in Georgia.

It is also stated that the Ukrainian side is ready to cooperate with law enforcement and other competent authorities of Georgia in order to clarify all the circumstances of the case.

We express our interest and readiness for constructive cooperation with law enforcement and other competent authorities of Georgia in order to objectively, impartially and comprehensively clarify all the circumstances of the case, as well as to identify its real organizers - informs the Embassy of Ukraine in Georgia.

Georgia claims to have prevented the transit of 14 kg of C-4 plastic explosivesthat were allegedly heading from Odesa to Voronezh to carry out terrorist attacks.

