"Russia must pay for the damage done": Kuleba discusses use of frozen Russian assets with Portuguese Foreign Minister

Ukraine expects the EU to make a decision on the use of income tax on frozen Russian assets, profits, and Russian assets themselves. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Details

As noted, one of the key topics of the diplomats' talks was the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine.

We understand the discussions within the EU, at the level of the Group of Seven. We thank Portugal for its constructive position on this issue. We hope that a decision will be made on the income tax, on the profits themselves, and on Russian assets as such. Russia must pay for the damage caused. It is lawful and fair - said the Foreign Minister.

The diplomats specifically discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, steps to approve the negotiation framework and convene the first intergovernmental conference on negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

"There is a clear understanding of the schedule and steps to make these decisions. We will move forward every day and every week," the minister said.

