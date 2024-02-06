ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
"Russia must pay for the damage done": Kuleba discusses use of frozen Russian assets with Portuguese Foreign Minister

"Russia must pay for the damage done": Kuleba discusses use of frozen Russian assets with Portuguese Foreign Minister

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24280 views

Ukraine expects the EU to decide to use the proceeds of frozen Russian assets to compensate for the damage caused by the Russian invasion.

Ukraine expects the EU to make a decision on the use of income tax on frozen Russian assets, profits, and Russian assets themselves. This was stated by Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba at a press conference with his Portuguese counterpart João Gomes Cravinho, who is on a visit to Ukraine, UNN reports citing the press service of the Ministry.

Details

As noted, one of the key topics of the diplomats' talks was the use of frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine. 

We understand the discussions within the EU, at the level of the Group of Seven. We thank Portugal for its constructive position on this issue. We hope that a decision will be made on the income tax, on the profits themselves, and on Russian assets as such. Russia must pay for the damage caused. It is lawful and fair

- said the Foreign Minister.

The diplomats specifically discussed Ukraine's path to the EU and NATO, steps to approve the negotiation framework and convene the first intergovernmental conference on negotiations between Ukraine and the European Union.

"There is a clear understanding of the schedule and steps to make these decisions. We will move forward every day and every week," the minister said. 

Belgium proposes a plan to seize frozen Russian assets03.02.24, 23:45 • 78155 views

