Belgium proposes a plan to seize frozen Russian assets

The Belgian government has briefed representatives of Western countries and the Group of Seven (G7) on the initiative to issue debt for Ukraine's recovery. The plan is to use Russian assets as collateral. This was reported by the British newspaper Financial Times, according to UNN .

Details

According to the initiative, Russian assets frozen in Europe will act as a guarantee of debt repayment. In this case, Kyiv's allies will first demand that Russia repay the debt on the issued obligations, and in case of refusal, they will begin to seize the frozen assets.