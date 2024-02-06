Swedish Prosecutor's Office to make a statement on the investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream

The spokesman for the Stockholm Prosecutor's Office, Mats Ljungvist, announced news in the investigation of the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2012, UNN reports citing an article in Tagesschau.

According to the spokesperson, a statement on the investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines will be released soon. A representative of the Swedish prosecutor's office is expected to make a statement tomorrow.

ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit do not rule out that the statement will include a request to terminate the investigation. The exact reasons are not yet known. The investigation has been ongoing since the explosion of Nord Stream pipes in the Baltic Sea in September 2022, as one of the pipes also passes through the Swedish economic zone.

However, according to media reports, the investigation will continue in Germany. The German Attorney General has assigned the investigation to the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Police. German prosecutors may benefit from the closure of the Swedish investigation. This is because the Swedish authorities could hand over their evidence to their German counterparts for analysis.

The countries bordering the Baltic Sea have conducted investigations separately and have not shared all of their findings. Therefore, access to Swedish evidence is an important step for German investigators, who are apparently interested in parts of the heavily damaged pipelines that were obtained by the Swedish military shortly after the explosions in the fall of 2022. German investigators want to compare the traces of explosives found on the pipes with those found on the sailing yacht Andromeda. According to local investigators, the vessel is still the hottest lead that could lead to the bombers.

According to prosecutors, Andromeda was hired or at least paid for through a Polish company in September 2022. The crew, which allegedly consisted of five men and one woman, sailed on a yacht from Rostock. It is possible that they were divers who installed explosive devices on the Nord Stream pipes. It is suspected that they could have been Ukrainians. The yacht is said to have made several stops, including on the Danish island of Kristiansø, in Sandhamn, Sweden, and Kolberg, Poland.