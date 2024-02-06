Swedish Prosecutor's Office to make a statement on the investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream

ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Trump changes US language policy: what does the new English executive order mean

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

Swedish Prosecutor's Office to make a statement on the investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream

Swedish Prosecutor's Office to make a statement on the investigation into the undermining of Nord Stream

Kyiv

A spokesperson for the Stockholm Prosecutor's Office said that tomorrow a statement will be made regarding the investigation into the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2022. It is possible that the prosecutor's office will announce the suspension of the investigation and the transfer of materials to German police.

The spokesman for the Stockholm Prosecutor's Office, Mats Ljungvist, announced news in the investigation of the explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines in September 2012, UNN reports citing an article in Tagesschau.

Details

According to the spokesperson, a statement on the investigation into the September 2022 explosions on the Nord Stream pipelines will be released soon. A representative of the Swedish prosecutor's office is expected to make a statement tomorrow.

ARD, Süddeutsche Zeitung and Die Zeit do not rule out that the statement will include a request to terminate the investigation. The exact reasons are not yet known. The investigation has been ongoing since the explosion of Nord Stream pipes in the Baltic Sea in September 2022, as one of the pipes also passes through the Swedish economic zone.

However, according to media reports, the investigation will continue in Germany. The German Attorney General has assigned the investigation to the Federal Criminal Police Office and the Federal Police. German prosecutors may benefit from the closure of the Swedish investigation. This is because the Swedish authorities could hand over their evidence to their German counterparts for analysis.

Recall

The countries bordering the Baltic Sea have conducted investigations separately and have not shared all of their findings. Therefore, access to Swedish evidence is an important step for German investigators, who are apparently interested in parts of the heavily damaged pipelines that were obtained by the Swedish military shortly after the explosions in the fall of 2022. German investigators want to compare the traces of explosives found on the pipes with those found on the sailing yacht Andromeda. According to local investigators, the vessel is still the hottest lead that could lead to the bombers.

According to prosecutors, Andromeda was hired or at least paid for through a Polish company in September 2022. The crew, which allegedly consisted of five men and one woman, sailed on a yacht from Rostock. It is possible that they were divers who installed explosive devices on the Nord Stream pipes. It is suspected that they could have been Ukrainians. The yacht is said to have made several stops, including on the Danish island of Kristiansø, in Sandhamn, Sweden, and Kolberg, Poland.

Anastasia Ryabokon

Anastasia Ryabokon

News of the World
Contact us about advertising