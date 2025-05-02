Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Two tax officials from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, who illegally transmitted DPS information, received a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

Increasing trust in the State Tax Service directly depends on our ability to admit mistakes. Not to cover up our own, but to self-cleanse from dishonest employees and those who violate the law. It is unpleasant to talk about such facts, but without this there will be no trust in the State Tax Service. Two tax officials from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, who illegally transmitted DPS information, received a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense. - Kravchenko said.

According to Kravchenko, both tax officials had access to information that is processed and stored in the information and communication system of the State Tax Service.

During 2024, they unauthorizedly copied information from the Unified Register of Tax Invoices about taxpayers. Later, they "leaked" it to third parties, including the administrator of one of the Telegram channels, who sold it. This is data on the financial activities of companies, prices for goods, counterparties. The information could be used by competitors to the detriment of bona fide business - Kravchenko added.

He noted that thanks to the effective cooperation of the Department for Prevention and Detection of Corruption of the State Tax Service with the Main Investigation Department and the Department of Cyber Police of the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the DCIB of the SBU, the facts of unauthorized copying and sale of information with limited access from the State Tax Service system were documented.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings.

This is a signal for all those who want to "leak" and trade closed data of the State Tax Service. You will have to answer according to the law - the head of the State Tax Service summarized.

