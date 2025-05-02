Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

$41.590.12
Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment
Exclusive
11:48 AM • 16655 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
10:55 AM • 35288 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
10:48 AM • 42565 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 29631 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

May 2, 05:30 AM • 41020 views

EU is preparing the 17th package of sanctions against Russia, Putin is the only obstacle to peace - French Minister

Exclusive
May 1, 02:27 PM • 74012 views

"Gray" import of electronics destroys legal business - lawyer about schemes in the market

May 1, 12:24 PM • 143517 views

Arestovych, Oleshko, and Bondarenko: Zelenskyy enacted new NSDC sanctions

Exclusive
May 1, 11:10 AM • 122206 views

Twin Institute: How the family of the head of "Derzhzembank" Yaroslavsky turned a state enterprise in Vinnytsia into a private business

May 1, 10:25 AM • 130412 views

Covers 57 minerals, including uranium, lithium and gold: the text of the agreement between Ukraine and the USA has appeared

Exclusive
May 1, 08:40 AM • 128222 views

Signing of the agreement between the USA and Ukraine: political scientist pointed out the nuances

Publications
Exclusives
Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48342 views

In Monaco, the son of the former president of "Motor Sich" company, Bohuslaiev, was detained on suspicion of laundering property

May 2, 07:22 AM • 19778 views

US Vice President Vance doesn't expect the Russia-Ukraine war to end "any time soon"

May 2, 07:33 AM • 21880 views

Wind, thunderstorms, night frosts and real heat during the day: a real weather cocktail is expected this weekend

May 2, 10:00 AM • 21438 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 21979 views
There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

02:35 PM • 15925 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

02:18 PM • 22600 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

10:48 AM • 42571 views

Top shopping mistakes: how to avoid unnecessary expenses

May 2, 06:22 AM • 48925 views

May barbecue: 5 simple recipes for a perfect outdoor recreation

May 1, 01:44 PM • 130861 views
Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

02:45 PM • 5400 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

01:46 PM • 8056 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

12:04 PM • 10503 views

Ozzy Osbourne is intensively preparing for the Back to the Beginning concert despite health issues

May 1, 07:32 PM • 30385 views

"This kid erases me from the screen": Kit Harington recalled working on set with Bella Ramsey in "Game of Thrones"

May 1, 07:09 PM • 34667 views
Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Kyiv • UNN

 • 288 views

Tax officials illegally transferred information to the State Tax Service. They copied data from the Unified Register of Tax Invoices and transferred it to third parties.

Transferred information to the State Tax Service: two tax officers have been notified of suspicion - Kravchenko

Two tax officials from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, who illegally transmitted DPS information, received a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

This was reported by the head of the State Tax Service Ruslan Kravchenko, reports UNN.

Details

Increasing trust in the State Tax Service directly depends on our ability to admit mistakes. Not to cover up our own, but to self-cleanse from dishonest employees and those who violate the law. It is unpleasant to talk about such facts, but without this there will be no trust in the State Tax Service. Two tax officials from Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava regions, who illegally transmitted DPS information, received a notice of suspicion of committing a criminal offense.

- Kravchenko said. 

According to Kravchenko, both tax officials had access to information that is processed and stored in the information and communication system of the State Tax Service.

During 2024, they unauthorizedly copied information from the Unified Register of Tax Invoices about taxpayers. Later, they "leaked" it to third parties, including the administrator of one of the Telegram channels, who sold it. This is data on the financial activities of companies, prices for goods, counterparties. The information could be used by competitors to the detriment of bona fide business

- Kravchenko added. 

He noted that thanks to the effective cooperation of the Department for Prevention and Detection of Corruption of the State Tax Service with the Main Investigation Department and the Department of Cyber Police of the National Police, the Office of the Prosecutor General and the DCIB of the SBU, the facts of unauthorized copying and sale of information with limited access from the State Tax Service system were documented.

Currently, a pre-trial investigation is underway in criminal proceedings.

This is a signal for all those who want to "leak" and trade closed data of the State Tax Service. You will have to answer according to the law

- the head of the State Tax Service summarized. 

Let us remind you

More than 1000 business entities in the field of retail trade received information messages through the Electronic Cabinet to prevent possible violations of the procedure for conducting settlements. For the first time in history, the State Tax Service has chosen prevention of violations, not punishment.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

EconomyCrimes and emergencies
Ruslan Kravchenko
Poltava Oblast
Dnipro
