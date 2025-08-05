$41.790.03
Trains via Budapest change route: passengers warned

Kyiv • UNN

 984 views

Hungarian Railways is carrying out repair works at Budapest-Keleti station from August 25 to September 20. This will cause temporary changes in the movement of some international trains, including those traveling to and from Kyiv and Vienna.

Trains via Budapest change route: passengers warned

Due to repair works at Budapest-Keleti station in Hungary, there will be temporary changes in the movement of some trains for approximately a month, Ukrzaliznytsia JSC announced on Tuesday, UNN writes.

From August 25 to September 20, Hungarian Railways will carry out large-scale repair works at Budapest-Keleti station. During this period, stops and final stations for some international trains will change

- reported Ukrzaliznytsia.

Which trains will be affected

As reported, changes are expected for:

  • train No. 9/10 Kyiv - Budapest - Kyiv. It will arrive and depart from Budapest-Nyugati station instead of Keleti;
    • train No. 143/146 Chop - Vienna - Chop, direct carriages Kyiv - Vienna - Kyiv. They will only stop at Budapest Kelenföld station. The stop at Keleti will be canceled.

      As noted, Budapest Nyugati and Budapest Kelenföld are convenient central stations with access to metro, trams, and buses:

      • Budapest Nyugati - metro line M3;
        • Budapest Kelenföld - metro line M4.

          Travelers were urged to pay attention to the changes when searching for tickets.

          Julia Shramko

          SocietyOur people abroad
          Vienna
          Budapest
          Kyiv